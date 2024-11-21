-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Zenith Barrett

I am a wife, married to Richard Barrett, a loving and supportive husband. I am also a mother to a smart, fearless and beautiful eight-year-old daughter, Lauren. I come from a large family.

I’m a purpose-driven leader. My NorthStar, my why and my passion comes from empowering others to thrive. My ultimate life goal is to help people reach their highest point. One of my favorite quotes and what fuels me comes from Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Where were you born?

I am a native of Massachusetts, born and raised.

What is the meaning of your name?

Zenith means the highest point. My name has been a true inspiration and driving force in my life.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

Education has always been important to me and a value deeply rooted in my family. Growing up, I always believed that education was the key to success so graduating from college became an important goal. After high school, I attended Virginia State University (VSU) where I obtained my Bachelor of Science in Psychology. VSU is also where I met my husband. After completing my undergraduate degree, I pursued and obtained a master’s in public administration from Columbus State University.

Are you a member of any sororities?

I am a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

As the Vice President of Advancement with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, what do your responsibilities consist of?

I’ve been with Goodwill for ten years. As the VP of Advancement, I oversee philanthropy, government affairs, economic development and business engagement activities of the organization. In my role, I am responsible for advancing Goodwill’s brand, fund development (including leading a capital campaign) and fostering relationships with local, state and federal legislators, as well as business and community leaders. I am co-leading the Melrose Plaza, a transformational project.

What makes you happy?

My family makes me happy. I enjoy spending time with loved ones, visiting Massachusetts when I can and going on vacation.

Who are some of the people who have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

My mom, my daughter, my sisters and several mentors. They remind me daily to lead authentically, walk in my purpose and know my worth.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I enjoy reading books.

If you could go back and give your 13-year-old self some advice, what would it be?

The path to success looks different for everyone. Embrace every challenge and learn from every lesson. Be sure to celebrate your wins, no matter how small! Most importantly, replace fear with courage and trust in your ability to grow and succeed.