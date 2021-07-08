The cup, the contents and the overflow

It is easy to determine dry or liquid measures by specific applicable scales of measurement, but for measuring emotions, spirituality, love and other intangibles there is no such precision instrument known to man. So for now let’s just use the figurative “cup” as a standard of measurement.

We are apprised in the Baha’i Writings that with such intangibles we all have different size receptacles. Some have spoon-size capacity, some cup size, pint, quart or even gallon measure while with others such as love there can be no instrument of measurement.

To begin with there are so many kinds of love which engender many mixed emotions–love of people, places and things, love of country of race or religion all of which can foster division and warring mentality. Consider how many wars have been and continue to be fought over each including land and perceived power, all temporary conditions of this transitory world of existence. Then there is infinite love which is the purified love of God that man is incapable of as you cannot adequately fit infinite objects into finite receptacles, whatever the size. To attempt to do so often becomes frustrating.

Herein began the first remote understanding of my frustration with trying to love people–the lovable and especially the unlovable who need love more than anyone–as we are commanded to do in most Holy Scriptures. Assisting immensely in the process has been my introduction to the Baha’i Hollow Reed Prayer which I share with every congregation and at every opportunity, that begins, “O God, make me a hollow reed from which the pith of self hath been blown, that I may become a pure channel through which Thy Love may flow to others. . .” a pure, untarnished love not governed by what may or may not be appreciated or deserved by our warped standards of judgement.

The concept is not new as it has been expressed throughout the centuries including by St. Francis of Assisi who wrote, “O God, make me an instrument of Thy peace. Where there is hatred let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon; Where there is doubt, faith; Where there is despair, hope; Where there is darkness, light; Where there is sadness, joy! O Divine Master, Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love! For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is only in dying that we are born to Eternal Life!”

This offers but a pittance of spiritual nourishment to be freely found nowhere in today’s grossly imbalanced society suffering from over development of the physical and mental elements of our triune (3-part) nature in which over or underdevelopment of any one of the three creates serious detriment to the perfect whole. Neither is it accidental but by well calculated design for as the veins and arteries serve as the circulatory system of the human body, so too does the mass media serve as the circulatory system of society. Pump nourishment through either you gain healthy results. Pump poison through the same and you reap a sick human body and sick society.

Here again we refer to excerpts from a favorite Baha’i prayer that begins, “O God, refresh and gladden my spirit, purify my heart, illumine my powers, I lay all my affairs in Thy hands. Thou art my Guide and my Refuge. I will no longer be sorrowful and grieved, I will be a happy and joyful being. O God, I will no longer be full of anxiety nor will let trouble harass me; I will not dwell on unpleasant things of life. . .”

Herein lies today’s new Willie Lynch control theory–Keep them dwelling on unpleasant things of life! “Find out their differences (and weaknesses); multiply them then pit them against one another! It’s so simple even a child can do it. You can then control them for hundreds of years–if not thousands!”

Wake up America! It’s time to become more vigilant of whatever or of whomever tends to divide us on any and all levels. Question who will be the benefactor if these tactics succeed and who will suffer the greatest loss–those who refuse to share in any part of the sacrifices being made, regardless of severity, or those most vulnerable and those already cut to the quick and still being cut?

The receptacle that overflows saturates all around it with whatever its contents. Will we become saturated with selfishness and greed or will we be saturated with Love? It’s up to each of us, whether individually or collectively as Americans!