The Multi-Facets of Control

Taking Control is the title of a poem I composed many years ago to help me to manage my multiple insecurities, frustrations, and strong will-a potentially lethal combination. To date I am still uncertain whether we eventually out grow them or merely learn to control them to varying degrees under different circumstances.

Webster’s definitions of the word “control” include: “to check or regulate; to keep within limits; to rule or dominate; to direct, guide or restrain.” Mastering those various types of control creates the principal challenge to our quality of life and that of others.

To check regulate and perfect has ever been the motivating drive in scientist, parents, teachers, and religious leaders. We have mastered the art of harnessing and regulating the forces of nature as wind, fire, water and electricity and are well aware of the dire need to keep them within limits. Nothing is more frightening than any one of them out of control, as we continue to witness with increasing frequencies. Yet individuals and nations are historically prone to defy limits often resulting in the transgression of rights of others or in destruction in other cases. To exceed the limit of air that a balloon or a tire can hold or the weight capacity of a bridge will inevitably mean destruction as with exceeding numerous other limitations. Respecting such limits, however while endeavoring to safely expand them would be exercising much wiser control by far.

“To rule or dominate” is unfortunately the definition we are most familiar with and affected by. The harsh, selfish, insensitive, and unjust results of such ruthless control has ever been a major cause of revolt and subsequent wars throughout the annals of time reeking religious, political, corporate, and societal havoc on men and nations. Such power struggles have become so commonplace within our hierarchical society that they are no longer even perceived as such. Yet in every faucet of it we find those subordinate to others or to one higher up perpetually aspiring to attain to that top position of respect and/or “control”- raging widely from nation to the battle of the sexes, to in-fighting within corporate, political, religious, civic, social or other organizations; among families, siblings, friends, associates, and mates. This competitive mentality is not innate as some would have us believe but covertly and overtly taught from infancy under the proud guise of “friendly” competition.

Which brings us to our final definition. To direct, guide and restrain, the control most applicable to the Baha’i Revelation, which insists upon respect for and obedience to the laws of God, nature and man. Even bad laws cannot be openly defied but rather must be tenaciously worked respectfully toward changing within.

In today’s modern version of “up-bringing” the definition to direct, guide and restrain has somehow gotten out of focus. It is now against the law to physically restrain, discipline or even correct children in some instances, especially in English or spelling as “it may destroy initiative or desire to express themselves,” I was once told.

How disturbing it is during today’s vast explosion of knowledge, science and technology, to outlaw discipline and restraint and discourage correction of children. It is comparable to continuously improving and streamlining the design and acceleration of motor vehicles while systematically removing the brakes, steering, and other controls.

Today the world of humanity is walking in darkness and confusion because it is bereft of spiritual guidance, direction, and restraint. When divine spiritual illumination, divine instruction, and guidance become manifest, recognized and adhered to, “Then enlightenment follows, a new spirit is realized, new power descends and new life is given” state the Baha’i Writings—(Investigate)