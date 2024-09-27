Market on Melrose, the first installment at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys’ Melrose Plaza, promises to provide a wide range of services and opportunities to a community that has long struggled with limited access to grocery stores.

Tina Lafone, general grocery manager, and Amanda Taylor-Napier, director of business services for Goodwill, will lead the team that aims to fill a food desert gap by offering fresh produce, meats, and grocery items currently lacking in the community.

Lafone has over 20 years of management experience in the grocery business and customer service, for stores including Food Lion, Fresh Market, and Earth Fare. Originally from Florida, Lafone and her family now reside in Salem, Virginia.

“I like to cook, and overall enjoy getting to know my customers, helping others, and making sure they leave the store with what they came for,” said Lafone, who spends her spare time off the clock volunteering around even more food at Feeding America, packaging boxes for local senior citizens in need.

Lafone recalls that from her initial interview with Goodwill, it was apparent how intentional and mindful management was about selecting the store’s leader.

“I just thought to myself, wow. This is going to be something big. I was kind of blown away, honestly,” said Lafone, describing her first impression of hearing about Market on Melrose. “The community has needed this grocery store for a long time. This is the growth the area needs.”

As the grand opening approaches, Taylor-Napier says the Market on Melrose team is keeping the community at the center of all their preparation.

“We want the community to come together and to feel that this is their market,” said Taylor-Napier. “Our number one priority is providing world-class customer service.”

People can expect to see a full-service meat department and deli, grab-and-go hot foods, and eventually a café. Amenities like online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery will also be available at the location.

The Market has partnered with MDI and other suppliers to obtain fresh produce every week. Staff will be trained to rotate products in each department to ensure freshness while maintaining a clean and organized shopping experience.

There are also discussions with a nutrition education facilitator to come into the store and offer samples and perform cooking demonstrations.

Not only will The Market carry familiar name brands, but it will also offer unique goods, including its own brand of affordable spices and seasonings for customers to add to their kitchen cupboards.

Taylor-Napier says the market will be a one-stop neighborhood shop where families can find the grocery items they need every day. To accomplish this, they’re looking for approximately 40 people to fill critical positions at the store.

“We’re hiring for all positions in the grocery store, all department head managers, clerks, an assistant manager, baggers, you name it,” said Taylor-Napier.

The Market on Melrose has multiple hiring events coming up in October to fill these positions. The first will be held at Melrose Library on Wednesday, October 2, from noon to 3 p.m. The second will be held at the EnVision Center on Wednesday, October 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Market on Melrose, visit melroseplazaroanoke.com/market.