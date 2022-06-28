Turtle Talk: Father’s Day – attention to a critical segment

Once again we arrive at the one day of the year designated specifically to honor fathers. This special recognition holds a slightly different significance than that of others in that it calls attention to a very critical segment of our society that often remains unrequited, underrated, and not fully appreciated. As the role of the mother has historically been that of the child’s first constant companion and teacher, fathers, traditionally viewed as the sole or primary breadwinners, have often been portrayed as disciplinarians or in other less loving or nurturing capacities, depending primarily upon how that mother handles the delicate situation.

In contrast, today’s one-parent or two working parents families are finding that infants are too soon becoming alienated from either or both parents, being placed in child day-care centers from birth through pre-school and first grade through middle school after which the pre-teens and teens are viewed as able to be self-contained. Add to this the stereotypical role of how a “man” is supposed to look, act and react without showing emotions and the role of a father has historically been an awkward one.

Today’s working parents are also becoming more likely to buy affection with expensive clothes, fashion trends, toys, and electronic devices in the absence of quality parenting time, creating a totally new race of mankind. Void of discipline by love and respect for self and others, each new generation is becoming disciplined only by fear–of less and less.

Among Webster’s many definitions of the word father we find, “one who has begotten a child.” To this definition Jesse Jackson has stated, “It takes more than “begetting” a child, but taking care of that child for the next 20 years of its life, to make you a father. Other definitions include: “a male parent or one who provides care as a father might; or a title of honor given to men who establish anything important in human affairs” among others.

It is to the fathers of yesteryear who bore the brunt of the family’s workload, often unrequited, that we offer special homage this Father’s Day. Especially do we offer particular honor this Father’s Day, to those who have served and continue to serve as surrogate fathers and mentors to innumerable boys and girls through sports teams, scouting, and other ongoing programs for the wholesome development of children and youth.

With the changing face and age of motherhood it is the fathers of today upon whom it is becoming incumbent to assume more responsibility for the wholesome rearing of children and youth, physically, mentally, and especially spiritually–which will govern the other two.

Therefore to the fathers of this new day, we offer a challenge from the wit and wisdom of the incomparable educator, Benjamin E. Mays: “It is not your environment, it is you–the quality of your minds, the integrity of your souls and the determination of your wills–that will decide your future and shape your lives”– and those of your children.

~ Happy Father’s Day ~