The man Joe Biden had chosen for the most powerful judgeship overseeing New Jersey spoke out for the first time today, denouncing the bigoted smear campaign that sank his nomination.

In a letter to the president, Adeel Mangi defended his record and blasted his critics, decrying the “Senatorial swamp” whose members “lack the wisdom to discern the truth, which exposes a catastrophic lack of judgment.”

Mangi, the Pakistan-born attorney from Jersey City with a long record of pro-bono work, was subjected to a year of “farcical” fabrications from dark money groups that alleged he was an antisemitic, anti-cop, terrorist sympathizer.

But despite Mangi’s support from Jewish groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and law enforcement agencies, three Democrats – Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada – succumbed to attacks that were widely viewed as bad-faith, ideological, and Islamophobic.

Ultimately, their political cowardice prevented Mangi from becoming the first Muslim federal appellate judge: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer torpedoed his nomination for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals as part of a deal to confirm lower-court jurists, and handed the responsibility of filling the seat over to the incoming Trump Administration.

An excerpt from the beginning of Adeel Manga’s powerful letter to President Biden appears below. The whole 2500-word letter can be accessed here:

A ‘Twisted Attack’: Read this powerful letter to Biden by his failed judicial pick – nj.com

“Dear President Biden, I write to thank you for nominating me to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. There is now no pathway to confirmation for any appellate nominees given the deal struck in the Senate “to save coveted appellate [seats]” for the next administration. But before I go, I have a few things to say. What I set forth here are my individual opinions.

“In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, spoke at the inauguration of a mosque in Washington, D.C. He said: “And I should like to assure you, my Islamic friends, that under the American Constitution, under American tradition, and in American hearts, this Center, this place of worship, is just as welcome as could be a similar edifice of any other religion. Indeed, America would fight with her whole strength for your right to have here your own church and worship according to your own conscience. This concept is indeed a part of America, and without that concept we would be something else than what we are.

“It was that vision of America that led me, 25 years ago, to make it my home. I saw in America a country where I could succeed based on my professional skill, hard work, and character – regardless of my faith or background. For years, in my work defending the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community, or working with massive inter-faith coalitions on amicus briefs, I celebrated an America where we stand up for each other. And while I was successful in private practice as a commercial trial lawyer, I had no second thoughts when offered an opportunity to serve my adopted country. Nothing could be a greater privilege.

“When my nomination then came before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I was prepared to answer any questions about my qualifications, philosophy, or legal issues. I received none. Instead, I was asked questions about Israel, whether I supported Hamas, and whether I celebrated the anniversary of 9-11. Even more revealing, however, was the tone. The underlying premise appeared to be that because I am Muslim, surely, I support terrorism and celebrate 9-11. When I made clear that all these claims are false—that I condemn the Hamas attacks and all forms of terrorism, and indeed that it was my city that was attacked on 9-11—the next Republican Senators up just repeated their performative outrage.”