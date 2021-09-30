Two Truist Virginia regions unified into one following retirements of regional presidents

CHARLOTTE, NC – Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has announced that Thomas Ransom has been named regional president for its newly combined Virginia region. Ransom, who most recently served as head of sales and client experience strategy for Truist, assumed his new role on Sept. 7, 2021. He succeeds David Camden, Virginia-West regional president, and Dan O’Neill, Virginia-East regional president who are retiring. Ransom and his family will relocate from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, for his new role.

“Thomas is a proven and passionate client-first advocate, purpose-driven leader, and champion for diversity, equity and inclusion. He is well-positioned to lead our clients and teammates in Virginia and deliver on our purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities,” said David Weaver, Truist chief commercial community banking officer. “As we look to the future in our Virginia market, we also honor and congratulate David Camden and Dan O’Neill on their combined 71-year careers and wish them tremendous success as they embark on their next chapters in retirement.”

Ransom, a 22-year Truist veteran and Urbanna, Virginia, native, has led high-performing banking teams throughout the Mid Atlantic and most recently leading and directing the strategic development and deployment of the enterprise sales and client experience strategy. He previously served as market president for Greater Washington, D.C., for Truist predecessor, BB&T. He also led the design of the Truist partnership, scholarship and engagement strategy for historically Black colleges and universities. Ransom earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at Hampden-Sydney College where he was a four-year letterman on the football team. He was also selected to complete a fellowship in public policy and international affairs at Princeton University, and subsequently earned an MBA at the University of Baltimore and a degree in banking from Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.

Camden, who is retiring after a 33-year banking career, has served as Truist regional president for Virginia-West since December 2019, upon the closing of the BB&T and SunTrust merger of equals. Prior to that, he served as president of the Savannah region for SunTrust, a position he held since 2014. He also served in commercial and regional leadership roles in Richmond and Washington, D.C.

O’Neill, who is retiring after more than 30 years with SunTrust and Truist, and 38 years in the financial services industry, held the role of president of SunTrust Bank, Mid Atlantic, from 2015 to 2019 before being named Virginia-East regional president. Prior to 2015, he was head of Wholesale Risk at SunTrust.

Truist operates under a community-banking model, which means its leadership and decision-making are close to the communities it serves. Regional presidents lead a local team comprised of experienced financial professionals dedicated to serving the company’s diverse mix of clients, including business, commercial, and middle market banking, not-for-profit/government banking, and regional commercial real estate clients. Regional presidents work closely with dedicated industry and advisory teams comprised of selected experts in industry verticals, specialty products and strategic advisory solutions to provide complex capabilities for their clients.