by Shawn Nowlin

Because it is prohibited by the state constitution, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) cannot seek a third consecutive term. However, come Nov. 4, Roanoke voters will play a decisive role in another much contested race – the 2025 Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial election.

Aaron Rouse’s path from Hampton Roads government housing to potentially the Commonwealth’s next Second-in-Command has had many chapters.

Raised by a strong, single mother, while many ten-year-olds were playing video games on the weekends, Rouse got a job mowing lawns and cleaning buses to help support his mom and siblings.

So gifted was Rouse on the gridiron that Virginia Tech offered the safety a full-athletic scholarship.

After becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college in 2007, the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 89th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Once his professional career concluded in 2011, Rouse returned home to give back to the community that gave him so much growing up. First, he started a nonprofit organization for at-risk youth. Then, in 2018, he was elected to the Virginia Beach City Council, representing approximately 500,000 Virginians.

In addition to passing a balanced budget while cutting the local car tax, Rouse also helped to raise the minimum wage and provide tax relief for seniors and small businesses.

While not the most public-facing of statewide offices, the Lt. Governor largely presides over the state Senate. Currently, Democrats bolster a slim 21-19 advantage.

Last Saturday, Rouse held a meet and greet with potential voters at the Tajzmah’s Lounge in downtown Roanoke.

Hosted by former Mayor Sherman Lea Sr., former Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, Dr. Sue Nussbaum and Tim Robertson, the event provided an opportunity for nuanced conversations to happen.

Among those in attendance was longtime Virginia State Senator John Edwards. From gun violence to inflation, every question was welcomed.

Standing a legit 6’4, Rouse’s presence is felt whenever he enters a room.

“We see that the Trump Administration wants to take over $880 billion in cuts, with the majority coming from Medicaid and Social Security. Do you have any idea what that will do to our system if it ever becomes law? This is not a time to be afraid. It’s time to stand up and do what is right,” he said.

When an attendee asked for his stance on better education infrastructure, Rouse replied, “My life is a true testament that it truly takes a village. I had teachers and coaches who constantly told me that I was going to be somebody. On top of having a mother that held everything down. The more that we invest in public education, the better our economy will do.”

Additional information about Rouse and his campaign can be found at https://rouseforvirginia.com.