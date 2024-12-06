The Roanoke City Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Valmarie H. Turner as its new City Manager. At the December 2nd meeting, City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Turner and appointed her as City Manager. Turner brings over 30 years of local government experience to the position with an extensive background in community and economic development, social and human services programs, finance and procurement, and public improvement projects. Most recently, she served as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Fairfax, Virginia. Turner succeeds Bob Cowell, who resigned in June. Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, an Executive Manager with the Berkley Group, has served as Interim City Manager during the transition.

City Council Member and Personnel Committee Chair Trish White-Boyd said, “We are excited to welcome Val Turner to the City of Roanoke. Her demeanor and her experience impressed council with many issues facing the City such as economic development, affordable housing, and homelessness. She has an excellent reputation as a leader, a team builder, and someone who builds collaborative relationships with stakeholders in the community. We are certain that Val will be an asset to the Roanoke Valley and are looking forward to her assuming her duties.”

Mayor Sherman Lea added, “We were fortunate to have a very strong pool of qualified applicants and Ms. Turner rose to the top. I am confident that she will work well with the new Mayor and Council to further improve the quality of life in Roanoke.”

The Roanoke City Council conducted a national search for the new City Manager, assisted by The Berkley Group of Bridgewater, Virginia. The Berkley Group received applications, conducted initial interviews with the most qualified candidates, and assisted in selecting finalists for interviews with Council. Two of the newly elected members to Council participated in the interviews. Turner earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Economics, with a minor in Business, from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

She holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration, with a specialization in Public Policy, from Walden University. Additionally, Turner has completed the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) recognizes her as a Credentialed Manager. She is also a member of the Virginia Local Government Management Association, the League of Women in Government, and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

Turner held the position of Department Director for over a decade in multiple local

governments across Florida before being appointed in 2017 as Assistant/Deputy County

Administrator for Loudoun County, VA. In this role, she oversaw a range of departments and offices, including Human Services and Community Development Departments, Finance and Procurement, Family Services, Housing and Community Development, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, as well as the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Public Affairs and Communications. She also served for a time as the Acting Director of the Department of Finance and Procurement. In addition to serving as Deputy City Manager in Fairfax, Ms. Turner was the Acting City Manager during a transition of leadership.

Turner commented, “I look forward to working with City staff and City Council to implement its vision for the City of Roanoke. My early priorities will be meeting with

Council members, engaging with City staff, and building relationships with business and non-profit partners in the City and region and with the other local governments in the

Roanoke Valley. I am excited about this opportunity to serve the residents of Roanoke and appreciate the confidence that City Council has shown in me.”

Turner will join the City of Roanoke as the new City Manager in mid-January.