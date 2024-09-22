by Shawn Nowlin

Of the roughly 334 million Americans across the United States, approximately 72 percent, or 243 million, are eligible to cast a vote in the November Presidential Election.

The two candidates running for the highest office in the land could not be more diametrically opposed.

Civil rights, economic opportunity and protecting democracy are the issues that Kamala Harris is championing. Former President Donald Trump has said if he is re-elected, his priorities will be mass firings, tariffs deportation raids and a host of other policies often referred to as the “politics of darkness.”

The most recent polling data from the nonpartisan Morning Consult Survey found that Harris currently has 51 percent support among likely voters compared to Trump’s 45 percent. Whichever candidate wins over the most Independent voters will likely secure a victory in two months.

In excess of 67 million viewers watched the presidential debate between Harris and Trump live on Sept. 10. The opinion that Harris won the contest decisively is shared by an overwhelming percentage of people.

Both candidates made false or misleading statements during the debate which was moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s lies were so outrageous that he had to be fact-checked multiple times. His claim that Haitian migrants in Ohio are “eating dogs and cats” was immediately debunked.

After complaining that the moderators be fired because they were unfair, Trump said that he would not participate in another debate against Harris.

Republicans have carried North Carolina in all but two of the last 13 presidential elections. Barack Obama in 2008 was the last Democrat to win their 16 electors. Trump won the Tar Heel State by 3.7 percent in 2016, totaling 173,000 votes.

Last week, Vice President Harris held two highly energized campaign rallies that “sold out” two major coliseums. After a stop in Charlotte, more than 17,000 people packed into the Greensboro Coliseum to hear Harris make her pitch. Before her appearance, several familiar faces came to the stage and endorsed Harris, including Governor Roy Cooper and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn.

Throughout the event, a DJ made turned it into an all-inclusive party playing fan-favorite songs that appealed to everyone and the cheers often overpowered the facility’s sound system.

Anecdotes of her debate with Trump were sprinkled throughout Harris’ speech. At no point did the crowd roar louder than when she repeatedly chanted, “We will not go back.”

“On that stage, I talked about issues that I know matter to families like bringing down the cost of living, investing in small businesses and protecting reproductive freedoms,” Harris, a proud Howard University alum, said. “One doesn’t have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling women what to do with their body, especially Donald Trump.”

Imani Bryant, 29, says Harris has been a huge inspiration to her, both personally and professionally. “I wasn’t going to miss this rally for the world. My biggest takeaway is that Kamala is more than ready to be our Commander-in-Chief from day one. Voting for this powerful, classy woman will be one of the best decisions I ever make,” she said.

As the rally was happening, Harris’ running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was canvassing across the country talking to undecided voters while Trump campaigned in Tucson, Ariz.

Last month, Trump posted a fake Taylor Swift endorsement to his Truth Social platform. Weeks later, the “Shake it Off” singer sent a clear message to her 284 million followers on IG.

In part, her statement read, “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. With love and hope, (signed) Childless Cat Lady.”

On Sept. 15, while golfing at one of his Florida courses, the FBI says that Trump was within 300 yards of another assassination attempt. The suspect, Ryan Routh, was taken into custody after authorities located him on the highway thanks to an eyewitness tip.

Blaming Democrats for the attack, Trump said, “The rhetoric of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the radical left are responsible for these threats and violence.”

After learning that the former president was safe, Harris said, “I am relieved to know that he is ok. Violence has no place in America. We must do better as a nation.”