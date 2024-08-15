by Shawn Nowlin

Competing against the very best in the world is the goal of athletes from all sports. The pinnacle of athletic competition is the Summer Olympics, an international multi-sport event that happens every four years.

From July 26 through Aug. 11, the 2024 Games were hosted in Paris. This marked the third time that the largest city in France hosted the Olympics, having previously done so in 1900 and 1924. The last time America hosted the Summer Olympics was 1996 in Atlanta.

Directed by Thomas Jolly, the opening ceremony began around 7:30 p.m. on day one.

Powerful music performances were delivered by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Axelle Saint-Cirel, among many others.

NBA legend LeBron James and tennis superstar Coco Gauff served as the flag-bearers for the United States.

More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries all over the world participated in various sports, which included, Aquatics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Canoeing, Climbing, Fencing and many more.

For the fourth consecutive time, the United States topped the medal table, winning 126 out of a possible 1,044, including 40 gold finishes, matching China.

For the first time, break dancing was featured as a sport. “I grew up in the golden age of hip hop during the ‘80s. Never in my wildest imagination did I think that it would make it to the world stage. Watching it with my friends brought back so many fun memories,” Joseph Bradshaw said.

Many athletes with a connection to Virginia represented Team USA. They were: Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Equestrian), Cole Hocker (Blacksburg, Track & Field), Claire Collins (McLean, Rowing) Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Field Hockey), Justin Dowell (Virginia Beach, Cycling), Greg Duncan (Oakton, Diving), Emily Fox (Ashburn, Soccer), Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Swimming), Grant Holloway (Chesapeake, Track & Field), Hadley Husiaian (Oakton, Fencing), Torri Huske (Arlington, Swimming), Noah Lyles (Alexandria, Track & Field), Charlie Swanson (Richmond, Swimming), Christian Tabash (Alexandria, Rowing) and Griffin Yow (Clifton, Soccer).

Holloway, 26, won gold in the 110-meter hurdles. In addition to three gold medals from the mixed and 4×100 medley relay, Huske also won two additional silver medals. Fox played a vital role in helping the U.S. women’s soccer team earn the gold. After winning the men’s 100-meter race, Lyles earned the moniker of “fastest man in the world.”

Millions have praised how all the Virginians fared in the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to the sacrifices and commitment she made to put herself in the best position for success, Huske explained after her victory, “I missed the podium by a hundredth of a second last time and that was really crushing. But I think that it made me better. I have a great support system, and they constantly push me to exceed even my own expectations. I didn’t win my event today. It happened over years of hard work.”

The 2028 Summer Olympics, known as LA28, are slated to take place in Los Angeles. For a bio on every Olympic athlete this year, visit Team USA.com.