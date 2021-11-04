Virginia Council of Deliberation awards the “Commander-in-Chief of the Year”

On Saturday, Oct. 30, at Richmond, VA’s Double Tree Hotel by Hilton, Dr. John W. Vernon, Jr. was recognized as the State of Virginia Council of Deliberation (VCOD) “Commander-in-Chief of the Year.” He was awarded this honor by Sovereign Grand Inspectors General (SGIG) Most Illustrious Commander in Chief Benjamin Harrison at the Annual Convocation.

GIG Dr. John W. Vernon, Jr. was honored for the charitable work, leadership and community service noted over the proceeding year. He commented to State Leaders that Acorn Consistory #103 has worked together and submitted all work in a timely manner and its their combined effort that allowed him to be recognized.