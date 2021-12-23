Virginia Tech honors Wornie Reed with emeritus status

Wornie Reed, director of the Race and Social Policy Research Center and a professor of Africana studies and sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

The emeritus title may be conferred on retired professors, associate professors, and administrative officers specially recommended to the Virginia Tech board in recognition of exemplary service to the university.

A member of the Virginia Tech faculty since 2009, Reed made significant contributions to the fields of sociology and Africana studies and specialized in the areas of health, race relations, criminal justice, and social policy.

His scholarship included nine books and numerous articles, chapters, and research reports. Among the books he has written or edited are “Racial Profiling: Causes and Consequences” (with R. Dunn, 2011); “Handbook of African American Health: Social and Behavior Interventions” (with A.J. Lemelle and S. Taylor, 2011); “Blacks in Tennessee” (2008); and “African Americans: Essential Perspectives” (2003).

In addition, Reed is an active member of the American Civil Liberties Union–Virginia Board of Directors and a past president of the National Congress of Black Faculty. He provided leadership and inspiration to the broader community through the Dialogue on Race program.

In the classroom, Reed taught numerous undergraduate and graduate courses in the areas of health, race, and social policy. He also mentored and advised several graduate students.

His honors and awards include two regional Emmys — received in 2000 and 2003 — for his work with Public Health Television Inc., on the Urban Cancer Project, a research and video-based project aimed at reducing cancer disparities among African Americans.

Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Reed was director of the Africana Studies Program at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Before that position, he was a professor of sociology and urban studies at Cleveland State University, where he also developed and directed the Urban Child Research Center.

Reed received his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from Boston University.