We find ourselves in a kairos moment, a time of crisis and opportunity. We are in a moment that is God-charged and is ready to bring forth a great movement. This is a moment of truth for the church.

We find ourselves in a critical time to awaken from our spiritual amnesia, to stay involved, to acknowledge humanity’s action in having an impact on all of creation. The true nature of the church and of individual Christians will be revealed by our action or lack thereof in climate crisis.

Alvin Pitcher, in his book “Listen to Earth,” explains that nurturing connectedness with one another is the major function of the church. We must be in communion with not only ourselves but with all of creation. Humanity is inseparable from nonhuman creation, the cradle of life.

As individuals and as a church we are ethically obligated to understand our dependence upon nature. James Gustafson says, “As we live in an increasingly urban and artificial environment, we are losing touch with most of the biotic component’s nature.”

As I reflect upon social justice movements of the past that drove change, it is the kairos moment of local mobilization that awakens a global response.

Like the Civil Rights Movement and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, where a small movement grew into a national movement, the climate crisis calls for a collective effort that matches mobilization and action. We must rethink our purpose as individuals and as a church to save not only humanity but also all of God’s creation.

In a recent podcast I heard, the presenter told a story of his youth when his grandmother took him to the fishing pier. As they approached, he exclaimed, “Look! There’s a school of goldfish!” His grandmother, not believing him, shook her head and walked on.

However, when they approached the fish, it was indeed a school of goldfish. An invasive fish, thrown into the lake by unwitting pet owners, turned into a lesson of creation and the component of nature. Stories such as this serve to remind us of the urgency of overcoming our spiritual amnesia, awakening to God’s call to care for Earth.

Our spiritual amnesia must end. We must awake to God’s purpose for us, which is to care for God’s creation.

It’s time to seize our kairos moment and lead creation care and environmental justice forward. We must embody the hope of the church and live into our calling as stewards of creation and agents of justice.