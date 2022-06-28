Witness for Justice Tips for clergy in a potential post-Roe America

We saw a glimpse into a future without abortion access with the Politico SCOTUS leak, which inspired questions and comments about how we can step up collectively as faith leaders yet again to support people who need abortions and reproductive justice. However, sometimes it’s difficult to figure out where you might fit in. With that in mind, here is a list of so many ways, and so many things that all need support and doing. Not one person can do all of them. But between our coalitions and our collective hope for the world, we can all do some of them. Join us in the faith-filled future for abortion access.

Pray:

For people who need abortions.

For abortion providers.

For clinic escorts, who walk patients through the protestors for their appointments.

For abortion activists.

Reflect and Learn:

Learn about the full scope of Reproductive Justice, as taught by Black women. Research Sistersong and New Voices.

Save this number on your phone as “Find a Clinic – text Hello” 202-883-4620 to share as people need it.

Know that everyone you know loves someone who has already had an abortion.

Teach the grandparents that it’s different now, and have a book group on the Handbook for a Post Roe America.

Learn about the people of faith in this movement, including Dr. George Tiller, who was killed, at church, for his faithful work.

Learn what your state will do when Roe falls. If you’ll have access, help prepare for incoming patients.

Recall the work of our faith ancestors, who helped fight for abortion access in the 1960s and 1970s.

No more back alleys! Self-Managed Abortion is now as simple as pills one might order online.

Act:

Preach Mary as one who made an Informed Choice.

Support organizations like Faith Choice Ohio in their education of faith workers.

Follow hashtags on social media: #abortionsolidarity #fundabortion #thankgodforabortion.

Order your faithful abortion t-shirts: Preorder UCC’s God Loves People who have had an Abortion Shirt or Faith Choice Ohio’s Store.

Speak in the third person when considering options people might choose.

“People often do this…” “Someone could find more information here…” “A number one might need for a clinic is…”