The All-engulfing Light of Unity . . .

The entire Roanoke Valley was engulfed in the Light of Unity as area Baha’is united in celebration of the Bicentenary (200th) anniversary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah, Prophet Founder of the Baha’i Faith. He was born into royalty in 1817 in Iran (Persia) but gave up wealth and possessions to bring God’s Message for today to the world-–through unimaginable persecution and hardship.

The observance, held in Fitzpatrick Hall of Roanoke’s Jefferson Center, included a movie depicting His arduous journey through life delivering God’s Message of unity, peace and justice to the world-. Many different nationalities were represented in the 100-plus in attendance.

There are some I’m sure who may remember the lyrics of the old Beetle tune, “No Time for Love.” Ironically, in today’s far more scientific and technologically advanced society, increasing evidence denotes the perpetuation of hate and disunity more frequently encouraged and easier to circulate by far with the super-sophistication of modern communications. Savage wars, murders and other atrocities on personal as well as massive scale continue to champion daily new casts at home and abroad! We’re sick, world! It’s time for healing, once recognizing the malady.

Love is instinctive! All are born of the Love of God, whether or not through human love. Affecting the situation also may be the diminished time, presence or circumstances of parents (or parental care) within today’s single or 2-parent more youthful families. The fact remains: all are going to be taught–by someone! The newly renovated and reopened child development center in NW Roanoke is an ideal example to explore!

The immortal song from South Pacific reminds us: “They have to be taught, before it’s too late, before they are 6, 7 or 8, to hate all the people their relatives hate! They have to be carefully taught!” Let’s not descend to this level or logic!

Baha’u’llah has proclaimed the promise of the oneness of humanity. Therefore we must exercise the utmost love toward each other. “We must be loving to all the people of the world! At most it is this: some do not know, they must be guided and trained. They must be taught (best by example) to love their fellow-creatures and be encouraged in the acquisition of virtues. Some are ignorant, they must be informed. Some are as children, undeveloped; they must be helped to reach maturity. Some are ailing, they must be treated until their morals are purified. But the sick are not to be hated because they are sick; the child must not be shunned because he lacks knowledge. They must all be treated, educated, trained and assisted in love…” (Promulgation of Universal Peace)

The Baha’i electoral system is another much needed transformation within the nation and the world’s present-day political arena in which competitors increasingly compete more through discrediting one another than on their own qualifications and merits. Also in Baha’i marriage, couples make their vows to God rather than to one another.

We have been blessed in this new Day (of the same One God) with a spiritual Blueprint for the new scientific, political and religious maturity of mankind!