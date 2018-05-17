Missionary Council & Valley Baptist Association Queen

Annual Queen/King Pageant of the Missionary Council of The Roanoke Valley & Vicinity was held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at Maple Street Baptist Church where Moderator Rev. Dr. Charles R. Calloway, Sr. is pastor. Area churches in the Roanoke Valley participated in the pageant.

First runner up was Sister Shydmond Brown of Pilgrim Baptist Church, where Rev. Dwight O. Steele, Sr. is pastor: second runner up was Brother Calvin Walker of Hill Street Baptist Church, Rev. Johnny Stone, pastor.

Pageant winner was Queen Sherlene Bowles of Sweet Union Baptist Church where the late Rev. M. Sylvia Ball was pastor. Queen Bowles is the only daughter of the late Ernell Green Glasby. She is the proud mother of Tony and Ulisa and has four grandchildren. She has been a member of Sweet Union for 59 years and proudly represents the Mary Florence Gilbert Missionary Ministry of the church.

She attended Roanoke City Public Schools, is a graduate of Lucy Addison High School and attended Virginia State University. She will represent the valley in the State Queen/King Pageant at the Virginia Baptist State Convention this month.