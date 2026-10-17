Dear friends,

The passing of Claudia marks the end of a life devoted to arden service to both the Baháʼí Community of which she was a distinguished member and the Roanoke community as a whole.

In 1972, Claudia was among the first people in this region to embrace what many at the time considered a new and unfamiliar religion, one that was gradually spreading throughout the world. Its teachings were different from what many people know yet today the Baháʼí Faith is recognized as one of the world’s major religions.

Claudia Whitworth was a Baháʼí who believed deeply in the oneness of God, the oneness of religion and the unity of the human race. An entire book could be devoted to capturing the life she lived, and even then it might not be enough to tell the full story of her service, kindness and contributions to humanity.

Claudia was instrumental in the early development of the Baháʼí Community of Roanoke City where she served for many years as a member of the Local Spiritual Assembly the governing institution of the Baháʼí Community.

She opened her home to people from all walks of life, creating a welcoming space for gatherings where people could come together to pray, engage in meaningful conversation about spirituality and enjoy one another’s fellowship. People of different races, faiths and backgrounds found in her home a place of unity and friendship. Through these gatherings, Claudia helped nurture understanding, strengthen relationships and foster a spirit of fellowship among the people of Roanoke.

She taught the Baháʼí Faith and invited many people to consider its profound and weighty teachings. One friend recalls that his own spiritual journey began with a simple question Claudia ask him: What did he think of religion? Such was her way of teaching people not through force or insistence, but through sincere interest, thoughtful questions and an invitation to reflect.

Claudia grew and evolved alongside the society around her, always ready to encourage, guide and cancel her friends when they were in need. Her concern for the well-being of others extended far beyond the Baháʼí community. She was invited to churches to speak about the oneness of humanity, the elimination of all forms of prejudice, the equality of men and women and the promotion of justice for all. These were not merely principles she professed, they were central tenants of her faith, and she worked tirelessly to demonstrate them in both her personal life and her professional career.

As a newspaper, editor and publisher, Claudia found another avenue through which to put her beliefs into practice. Her high moral standards permeated every aspect of her life, including her work at the Roanoke Tribune. She believed in highlighting the good, the noble and the uplifting aspects of humanity. When people in the community received recognition for their accomplishments, she celebrated their achievements and gave visibility to their efforts. She used her position to encourage excellence, recognize human potential, and promote every sincere effort to improve society.

Claudia also participated in numerous initiatives aimed at advancing the social well-being of the people of Roanoke. Through her professional work, her service to the Bahi community and her relationships with people across the wider community, she consistently demonstrated that faith finds its fullest expression in service to others.

And so this is who Claudia Whitworth was in our midst, not only a lover of God, but also one of his instruments of Goodwill to humanity. Her life demonstrated that the oneness of humankind is not simply an ideal to be spoken about, but a principal to be lived through acts of service, understanding, justice, and love.

As we reflect on the life of Claudia, a devoted maid servant of God, we remember with gratitude, the profound impact she had on so many, especially her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as the people of Roanoke as a whole. Her life brings to mind these beautiful words of ‘Abdul’l- Bahá:

“And the honor and distinction of the individual consist in this, that he among all of the world‘s multitudes should become a source of social good. Is any larger bounty conceivable than this, that an individual, looking within himself, should find that by the confirming grace of God he has become the cause of peace and well-being of happiness and advantage to his fellow man?”

These words of ‘Abdul’l- Bahá beautifully captured the spirit of Claudia‘s life through her faith, service and unwavering belief in the oneness of humanity, she sought to be a source of peace, happiness and well-being to others. Her legacy of unity, love justice and goodwill will continue to live in the hearts of those she touched, especially her beloved immediate family and in the wide Roanoke community she served so faithfully.

May Claudia‘s legacy of faith, unity and service continue to inspire all whose lives she touched. Our loving thoughts and prayers are with her family.

With loving regards,

The Local Spiritual

Assembly of

the Baháʼí Community

of Roanoke City