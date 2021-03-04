ACHDHE appoints Dr. Barbara Board

Dr. Barbara A. Board of Franklin County, VA has been appointed to serve on the State Health Commissioner’s Advisory Council on Health Disparity and Health Equity (ACHDHE), a component of the Office of Health Equity of the Virginia Department of Health. During the 4-year term of appointment, Dr. Board will be representing the Southwest Region of Virginia.

The ACHDHE strives to eliminate health inequities among racial and ethnic minorities and other disadvantaged populations in Virginia. Responsibilities of the ACHDHE include advising the Commissioner of Health concerning health inequities across the Commonwealth and recommending strategies and policies to address these disparities.

Dr. Board brings to the ACHDHE over thirty years’ experience as an educator and administrator at the local, district, and state levels with Virginia Cooperative Extension and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University Cooperative Extension. In addition, she has served as adjunct faculty at Virginia State University providing instruction in Consumer Education and Personal Finance. At the civic level, Dr. Board is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and currently holds the office of President of the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument.