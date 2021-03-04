Continentals’ “Sensational Six” Initiation Ceremony

The Continental Societies, Inc. ® Roanoke Chapter was proud to have its very first Virtual Initiation Ceremony for six ladies “The Sensational Six” into the local chapter on December 19, 2020 via Zoom. The new members, Lura Barnhill, Karla Goings, Sherri Journiette, Brenda Keeling, Sarah Saunders and Kai Washington-Brown were welcomed into the great sisterhood and national group of ladies who are dedicated to providing community service for youth and children.

As a service project, they provided hats and gloves to students at Hurt Park Elementary School. This group of dedicated ladies is committed to the betterment of children in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

Melvinor J. Kendrick, National 2nd Vice President; Myra A. Barnes, Regional Director, Mid-Atlantic Region; and Dr. Nieta Scott-Dunmore, 2nd Vice Regional Director, Mid-Atlantic Region assisted with the initiation ceremony. National President, Robin Browder sent congratulation to the new members for joining the ranks of Continental Societies, Inc. ®

The public ceremony was extended to family and friends attending from Roanoke and abroad and offered best wishes on this exciting endeavor.

The Roanoke Continentals have been serving the Roanoke Valley since 1956 impacting the community through reading and tutoring support (February – African American Read-In and in March, Reading Across America), health programs and initiatives (Healthy Snack Distribution and Oral Health Initiatives) to local libraries and schools, career exploration and Arts and Humanities functions (Black Girls Really Rock).

Linda Journiette is membership chair and Loretta Freeman is chapter president.