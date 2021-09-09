Adaire Theatre presents “Quiet Courage”

Adaire Theatre in Pulaski will present Quiet Courage! a show written by Keith Patrick McCoy, who is the theatre’s associate artistic director. The story is about Chauncey Depew Harmon, a Pulaski native who fought for equal facilities and salaries for African Americans preceding Brown vs Board of Education. He is responsible for the now standing Calfee Training School, currently known as the Calfee Community & Cultural Center (Pulaski) which is presently in the process of being revitalized.

“We are particularly proud of this production and its significance to the New River Valley,” said Kendall Payne, founder of Adaire Theatre. “Black history is rich with stories often not told and we are proud to tell the story about a segregated school in the small town of Pulaski that burned down in 1938. From its ashes, a court case was born that pre-dated Brown v. Board of Education and involved a principal (Harmon) and a lawyer named Thurgood Marshall who would one day serve on the Supreme Court.”

This is the second year Adaire Theatre will be putting on this show.

“I really like this production because it truly hits close to home,” Payne said. Many times when we think about African American heroes like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, or Harriet Tubman; but we have a hero from right here at home who did some amazing work in the fight for equal rights,” Payne added. “Every time we perform this show our audiences are really moved by the Harmon story. If you haven’t seen this show, it’s definitely one to see.”

“Quiet Courage” is one weekend only, Sept. 16 – 19, 7 p.m. at the Pulaski Elks Lodge at 8 West Main Street. There will also be two matinee performances on Saturday (18) and Sunday (19) at 2 p.m. Tickets at $10 may be purchased at the door and online at adairetheatre.com.