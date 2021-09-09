Friendship appoints NL Bishop to Board of Directors

Friendship Manor recently announced the appointment of Nathaniel L. (NL) Bishop to its Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome NL to our Board,” said Joe Hoff, president and CEO. “His knowledge and experience in healthcare, coupled with the genuine respect and concern he has for the Roanoke Valley, makes him a very valuable addition to our organization.”

Bishop is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Carilion Clinic. He also serves as senior associate dean for diversity, inclusion and student vitality at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Prior to this, he served as president of Carilion’s Jefferson College of Health Sciences until the College was successfully integrated into Radford University, which is now known as Radford University Carilion.

“It’s a pleasure to join forces with Friendship,” said Bishop. “Taking care of others, particularly older adults, is a privilege and a huge responsibility. I’m pleased to be able to care for and look after those who came before.”

Bishop has 32-years of healthcare experience and was licensed to practice long-term care administration and preceptorship in Virginia for 23 years (1990 – 2013). His Carilion Clinic career began in November 1997 at Carilion’s Burrell Nursing Center where he served as executive director. In 2002, Bishop was appointed vice president inside Carilion Medical Center and assigned hospital director at Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, advancing in several executive roles until his appointment as Jefferson College president.

He earned police science undergraduate degrees from New River Community College and Radford Univ., a Master of Science in Education from Virginia Tech and a doctorate degree in ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington DC. As part of Jefferson College’s final graduation in 2019, an honorary doctorate of humane letters was bestowed upon Bishop.