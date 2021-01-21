AKA Sorority members lauded for recent recognitions

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Chi Omega Chapter, and the members of Ivies Incorporated of the Roanoke Valley are proud to announce that Katina Hamlar has been elected president of both organizations.

Hamlar, a native of Roanoke County, is employed as a portfolio manager with Allstate Insurance Company. She has a great passion for supporting youth and her community and is an avid member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she serves as worship leader and treasurer.

Hamlar will serve along with her executive team: Rebecah Smith, vice president; Lenora Haley, secretary; Tameka Welch, corresponding secretary; Angela Penn, treasurer; Deborah Craig, financial secretary; Charysse Hairston, official hostess; and Carolyn Haley, sergeant at arms.

Beta Chi Omega Chapter also celebrates members Eboni Harrington and Brittny McGraw who have been named to Roanoker Magazine’s “40 Under 40 Class of 2021.” Readers are asked to nominate leaders in the community and applicants are judged on career development, community involvement, and other attributes.

Harrington, a native of Roanoke, is the lead math teacher for her grade at Lucy Addison Middle School, where she also serves as cheer coach. She is a math tutor with Taylor Tutoring Company; owner of So Math About it, a tutoring company for grades three through eight; and serves as Founders’ Day chairwoman for Beta Chi Omega.

Harrington received the 2020 Impactors of Excellence Award from the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council and was instrumental in the creation of the “End Racism Now” mural on Campbell Avenue, a project that evolved into The Urban Arts Project. She is an activist for education and at-risk youth, and a board member of The Humble Hustle Company.

McGraw, a native of Charlotte, NC, moved to Roanoke in 2017 and is an award-winning journalist and WSLS 10 evening news anchor. She is an active member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, the news station’s lead for their Habitat for Humanity Home for Good project, formed a Polar Plunge team to help raise money for Special Olympics Southwest Virginia, and chairs the Women’s Health and Wellness Committee for Beta Chi Omega.

Congratulations to all!