Adrian A. Wilson has recently been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. Adrian, initially a member of Troop 120 in Roanoke; finished his scouting with Troop 39, in Salem. Along with his rank, Adrian earned three Eagle Palms. Each Palm represents three months of leadership service and five additional merit badges earned. Adrian is a senior at Patrick Henry High School and upon graduation he plans to enter the military.