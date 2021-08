On July 17, at Aladdin Temple three students were given $500.00 each for their college education. Two students were from William Fleming High School and one from Franklin County High School. Two of the students will be going to Virginia Western Community College and one to Averitt College in Danville, VA.

Aladdin Temple encourages students to “Give their best in life, and life will give its best back to them.” Dr. John W. Vernon, Jr., is scholarship committee chairman.