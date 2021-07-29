Roanoke Valley clean-up efforts unite the community

by Shawn Nowlin

Almost everyone knows people who are economically disadvantaged. De- fined as the inability to compete in business or pay their debts due to diminished credit or capital opportunities, the U.S. Census Bureau statistics recently estimated that nearly one-fourth of the total population falls under that category.

Two years ago, through the vision and leadership of Aldrica Anderson and her Veteran Affordable Senior Housing (VASH) team, the Roanoke Valley Beautification Day initiative was created. Beautification Day, noted Anderson, is an opportunity for Southwest Virginia residents, families and visitors to come together to beautify homes, parks and neighborhoods.

“This day pays homage to my dad who was born and raised in Roanoke. At 85 years young, he asked if there was anything I could do to help fight the blight and other needs in the communities he has a wealth of memories in,” she said.

Rain was a factor in last year’s inaugural event at Kennedy Park, however, it wasn’t a deterrent as dozens of volunteers still showed up to beautify homes. This year’s theme was “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and over a 100 Roanoke County, Roanoke and Salem volunteers as well as out of state visitors arrived at Eureka Park around 9 a.m. on July 24 to plant flowers, pick up trash and rake mulch, among numerous other things.

Constructed to unite the Roanoke Valley community through the concept of love, volunteer Keara Moore said she embraced the opportunity to speak with locals on their perceptions of the Watershed Academy Program. “It’s important to see people flourish and succeed by loving, caring and supporting one another. Not only this, but tree planting and landscaping heavily benefits one’s mental and physical health in numerous ways,” Moore said.

Rob Ward, Food Lion’s Regional Director of Operations, donated ice, water and an ice cream truck for Saturday’s event. “We always look for community events that we can be a part of,” he said. “Our associates see these people in our stores daily and being there for them outside of a store setting helps build that relatedness and helps us get to know them better. It all starts with just trying to be a good human being and caring for others in any way that we can.”

Free books, courtesy of Roanoke City Public Libraries, were given out throughout the day. Roanoke Councilmember Joe Cobb served as the event’s emcee while Mayor Sherman Lea and entrepreneur JoJo Friday provided the welcomed and keynote address, respectively.

Several Roanoke Valley residents and companies were honored with an award recognizing them as community leaders. Recipients consisted of individuals, businesses and corporate partners who came together to support the day and who are community champions in their own ways.

They included, Tiffany Jordan, Spirit of Excellence Community Leader Award; the Rev. Sean Burch, Clergy Champion Community Leader Award; JoJo Friday, Community Innovator Community Leader Award; Andrew Nackley, Small Business Leadership Award; Myra Davis, owner “Ruby’s Cakes and More” Emerging Business Achievement Award; Allyson Davoll, owner “Inspired to Enhance Beauty & Grooming Consultants” Woman Owned Business Achievement Award; Andrew Grider, owner “Southern Sun Landscaping Co” Sustainable Business Community Leader; and Joshua Elliott, owner “J’s Lemonade Squeeze” Young Entrepreneur Award.

Five major corporate sponsors dedicated to community service initiatives were awarded the VASH Top Corporation Community Leadership Award: Lowes Home Improvement, Kroger Family of Companies, Food Lion, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Warehouse Club.

Seeing so many people of different backgrounds come together for a great cause warmed Anderson’s heart. It’s incredible, she added, what the community can accomplish when people work together.

All signs point to the Third Annual Beautification Day happening in 2022.