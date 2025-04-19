by Shawn Nowlin

When people visit the Virginia Western Community College website, they will notice a few things. If they pay close attention to the “outreach” section, they will see one name referenced several times, Allison Dooley.

An essential member of the Student Affairs Leadership Team, Dooley regularly collaborates with colleagues to create initiatives and policies that enhance students’ experience.

Since being hired as the school’s recruitment coordinator, Dooley has supervised and mentored more than 100 Student Ambassadors. Former tutees say that under Dooley’s guidance, they experienced personal growth, gained professional skills and emerged as confident leaders.

For her leadership efforts, the College selected Dooley to be part of the prestigious Virginia Community College System Classified Staff Leadership Program.

Said a spokesperson, “This prestigious award aims to honor individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the overall student experience and have significantly impacted the lives of students through their dedication, professionalism and exceptional service.”

Earlier this month, Fooley received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Services Excellence. Moving forward, this inaugural award will recognize a worthy member of a college’s Student Services department who has consistently gone above and beyond their regular duties.

It speaks highly of Fooley that when she accepted her award, many family members, friends, colleagues and former students were in attendance giving her a standing ovation.

“I am thrilled to see Allison honored as the inaugural recipient of the new Chancellor’s Award for Student Services Excellence (CASSE),” said Bernadette Battle, Vice President of Student Affairs. “Her unwavering dedication to student success reflects a standard of excellence that uplifts our entire community. Through her empathetic and professional leadership, Allison embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration and care that defines the Virginia Western experience.”

Courtney Walker wrote on social media, “Congratulations are in store for Allison Dooley. You are so deserving of this incredible honor. Your passion, dedication and genuine care you show your students will have a lasting impact on them. I wish there were more people like you in the education field.”

Since the turn of the century, more than a quarter million students have attended Virginia Western. While there have been leadership changes over the years, the mission of the school has remained the same since day one: “To give everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened.”

Dooley, who studied education at Virginia Tech, is also a planning consultant at Key To The World Travel.