-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Natalie Andrews-Bonilla?

I am a happily married Roanoke native with seven children. I’m also a very compassionate, caring and loving individual. Helping people is something that I love doing, especially the youth. When I start something, I approach it with a “go above and beyond if necessary” type of mentality.

What was your upbringing like?

Before graduating from William Fleming High, I attended Huff Lane Elementary School and William Ruffner Magnet School of the Arts.

My parents, the Rev. Paul and Nancy Andrews, instilled in me the values of respect, kindness, hard work and honesty. In addition to emphasizing the importance of perseverance, they instilled in me a sense of empathy and compassion for others. These values have guided me in both my personal and professional life.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I attended Norfolk State University where I received my Bachelor of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with three concentrations: Psychology, Early Childhood Education and Social Work.

After graduation, I returned home to contribute to my community. During my 22 years in the Roanoke City Public Schools system, I taught various grade levels and made a lot of lifelong connections.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am currently the director of the Melrose Adventist Child Development Center (MACDC). Among my responsibilities are supervision and leadership, program development, facility management, compliance assurance , staff development, ensuring my student’s safety and crisis management.

How important is family to you?

Family is very important to me. From my granny to my cousins, I’m very fortunate to have such a close family. My loved ones provide me with a foundational sense of love, support and belonging. Your family are the first people that you learn from and their love and guidance shape our values and beliefs throughout life.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

Wow, this is actually my playlist for when I travel to work and sorority conferences. Ashanti, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Chris Brown, Usher, Tamar Braxton, Ciara and Trey Songz are all on it.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I love the City of Roanoke! I have lived in other places, but Roanoke is the ideal place for me because of the hometown atmosphere that I’ve experienced my whole life.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love spending time with family and close friends. A true sports Mom, I’m also a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where I hold an executive office. I really enjoy spending time with my sorority sisters and giving back to the community.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

Wow, there have been so many people who have positively impacted my life over the years. Mrs. Williams, my second grade teacher, influenced me to want to become a teacher and care for my students the way she cared for us.

I vividly remember her giving us hugs every morning when we arrived at class. Looking at us with her beautiful smile and telling us we are going to have a great day was always such a confidence booster.

Mrs. Ennis was another person who had a major impact on my life. She was my principal at William Ruffner. She always showed confidence, carried herself with a natural authority of respect, dressed sharply and always cared about us and what we were involved in. I remember saying to myself that when I grow up, I want to be just like her.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Do not compare yourself to others. Your strengths and weaknesses are your own, and you have your own path to pave. Enjoy the ride without looking at how others are paving their way.