by Shawn Nowlin

To most people, live entertainment, educational forums, unique food delicacies and creative vendors all in one setting sounds like a great time. That’s why Elmwood Park was the place to be on Sept. 21 for the Annual Henry Street Festival, the largest celebration of Black culture in the Roanoke Valley.

Now in its 34th year, there were multiple demonstrations, performances and presentations for everyone.

Jamal Withers made sure that he asked the right people certain questions and supported local artisans. “Events of this magnitude don’t happen every day. Simply put, Henry Street is always an incredible display of Black excellence,” he said.

This year’s amphitheater stage lineup began with the Signature Soundz Band at 1:30 pm and ended with an Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band closing the show with a unified performance approximately eight hours later. The acts in between were Kuumba West African Dance Company, Johnny White & the Elites Band, the Legendary DJ Kool and Trouble Funk.

The Y.U.N.G.E.N.S. Gospel Choir, Miri Hunter, Mish Moves Dancers, and other all performed on the Franklin Road stage.

Advanced tickets and tickets at the gate were $30 and $40, respectively. For $120, attendees could enjoy the show from the VIP Library Patio area. Proceeds provide financial support to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture and its ongoing programs and operations.

No outside drinks or coolers were permitted. Attendees were allowed to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

People from all walks of life enjoyed last Saturday’s festival. Ever since he graduated from college nine years ago, Walker Allen has made the Henry Street Festival an annual tradition. “Despite there being no big-name national performers like Robin Thicke or Marsha Ambrosius in years past, I still had an amazing time and took plenty of pictures,” Allen said.

Ashley Devega said the festival felt like a big family reunion because of how many familiar faces she saw. “Everyone is accepted at the Henry Street Festival, but in the Roanoke Valley, this is the mecca of heritage and culture. Seeing so much Black excellence made me a little emotional,” she said.

Devega added, “Music is one of those rare things that brings people of all backgrounds together. I never get tired of seeing people of different ethnicities dancing together and having a great time.”

This year’s proud sponsors were the Harrison Museum, Vibe 100.1, Haley Toyota of Roanoke, Truist Bank, the City of Roanoke, Bank of Botetourt, Boy Scouts of America, AARP, Roanoke Gas, Carilion Clinic and United Way of Roanoke Valley.