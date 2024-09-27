ROANOKE – Virginia Western Community College is proud to announce Cheryl Hilton as the new director of TRIO Student Support Services. Hilton’s journey with Virginia Western began in May 2006, marking 18 years of dedicated service to the institution.

Hilton’s initial role was as the assistant coordinator of Retention Services, where she played a crucial role in assisting students facing academic difficulties and contributing to a faculty and staff mentoring program. She then transitioned to New Student Advising, helping new students navigate their first experiences on campus, before moving into the TRIO program.

Hilton’s experiences with TRIO began as a TRIO student, attending Patrick Henry High School and spending summers on the Roanoke College campus enrolled in high school and college courses. Her first paid job with TRIO was as a tutor counselor residing in the residence halls with participants. After she graduated from Roanoke College, she became the school community contact counselor for Upward Bound, under the TRIO umbrella of programs that promote academic achievement for under-resourced and first-generation students.

Hilton holds a BBA (Business Administration) degree from Roanoke College and an MALS (Liberal Studies) degree from Hollins University, as well as certifications in Teaching and Learning.

Hilton’s entire career has been dedicated to higher education and the success of students. “This is not just a job; you are working to help change a life,” she said. Her commitment to TRIO is evident as she steps into her new role as director of TRIO Student Support Services at Virginia Western.

“The ultimate goal is to help students complete what they have started. I am here to ensure that the program continues to support the success of our students,” Hilton said. For her, this role is a full circle moment. “I love being part of this campus, this program, and celebrating our students.”