By Shawn Nowlin

Harrison Museum of African American Culture hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration Sunday, Dec. 29. A yearly observance of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, Kwanzaa culminates in a communal feast called Karamu, typically on the sixth day.

Community members and local leaders gathered last Sunday around 3 p.m. to embody Ujamaa which is a core Kwanzaa principle that emphasizes cooperative economics.

The celebration, which featured speeches from Charles Price and Donnie Marshall, among others, also included powerful storytelling, traditional attire, various vendors, delicious food and the rhythmic beats of African drums.

“Everything starts with family. This philosophy is rooted in the idea that self-sufficiency and the well-being of our community comes down to our support for each other,” Marshall said. “We should, collectively, take responsibility for improving our community. It’s about making sure that the flow of resources remains circulating in our community.”

Added Dee Tucker, partner at Delicia’s Gourmet Ice, “Family is a huge part of Kwanzaa. I often tell people that without support from the community, this business does not exist. I am excited for all the great things that will happen in 2025.”

Each principle featured during Kwanzaa is derived from the communitarian values found throughout Africa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

Speaking for all the event organizers, Anita Price said the gathering was an opportunity for all to celebrate the history of African American culture. “We are very happy to be sharing this space with all of you today. ‘To build and maintain our own stories,’ represents Umoja. Going into 2025, we have got to learn how to rely on one another more.”

She added, “Unfortunately, just in the last year alone, we have lost so many local Black businesses. So, today, we wanted to focus on cooperative economics. If we all do our individual parts, we can accomplish so much together.”

Created by activist and educator Dr. Maulana Karenga, 83, the first Kwanzaa celebration took place in 1966. According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, millions of Americans celebrate Kwanzaa every year.

“Kwanzaa was conceived, created and introduced to the African community as an audacious act of self-determination,” wrote Karenga on his website. “This is our duty: to know our past and honor it; to engage our present and improve it; and to imagine a whole new future and forge it in the most ethical, effective and expansive ways.”

For additional information, visit https://www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org.