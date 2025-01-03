by Shawn Nowlin

Dave Bowers, a longtime American politician and lawyer, served two terms as Roanoke’s mayor, first from 1992 to 2000 and then from 2008 to 2016. While extremely close, his aspiration to start another term this month will not come to fruition.

On Nov. 21, after losing to Joe Cobb, Bowers officially filed for a recount. Because the margin was less than one-half of one percent, he was allowed to do so at the city’s expense.

At that Thursday news conference in which his attorney, Melvin Williams, accompanied him, Bowers said there were “contradictions, imperfections and irregularities” in the election.

Through 14 hours over two days last month, more than 40,000 paper ballots were processed. On Dec. 20, the final ballot was inserted into the proper scanner.

Once all was said and done, the results revealed that Cobb garnered 15,246 votes compared to Bowers’ 15,217. The razor-thin difference of 29 votes marks one of the closest local races of all time.

By every metric, the contest was fair, accurate and secure.

It was Roanoke Circuit Court Judge David Carson who announced the results. When it happened, Cobb was present in the room with his attorneys. Within hours, Bowers congratulated his opponent while adding that he would not contest the election any further.

This marks the first time that Roanoke has ever elected an openly proud member of the LBGTQ+ community.

Committed to being a leader for all Roanoke residents, Cobbs says his top priorities will be community safety, transportation, education, housing and jobs. Once he moves to the mayor’s chair later this month, Cobb will be able to appoint a new member to city council.

“I am deeply grateful to the citizens of Roanoke and all who voted and participated in our election process. I always had the greatest confidence in our Director of Elections and General Registrar Nicholas Ocampo and all those who worked so hard in the election, which accurately reflected the votes of the people of the City of Roanoke,” Cobb said.

When Bowers entered the mayoral race last year, many felt he was the favorite to win. If he seeks a third term in the future, it wouldn’t be surprising.

“Some people are just born with a mentality that they will never quit in pursuit of a goal, regardless of the obstacles in front of them. I think that Dave is such an individual. If he makes his case to the community the next round, I think he will get over the finish line,” Jason Barnes said.