Annual Sunday’s Best winner

Pilgrim Baptist Church held its Second Edition of Sunday’s Best Competition on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3:00 p.m. outside on the Family Life Center parking lot. The 2020 winner is Tamika Whitfield, of Martinsville, VA. This talented singer flawlessly performed “Safe in His arms” by Avery Sunshine with special thanks to Judges Vice-Mayor Elect Trish White-Boyd, and Cleveland Swain of Diva’s House of Hair.

Additionally, The Family Life Center hosts many community events such as basketball tournaments, scholarship programs, banquets, fashion shows, job and, health Fairs and other beneficial and rewarding programs. All fundraisers and room rentals help defray the costs of operating this beautiful facility that has become a hub to Northwest Roanoke.

Pilgrim Baptist Church follows all CDC guidelines and practices safety first with social distance.