NAACP Jubilee Day Speaker

Archie Freeman will be the revered speaker when the Roanoke Branch NAACP presents its first virtual Jubilee Day program on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon. The Jubilee Day program is an annual NAACP event held by branches throughout the country to commemorate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

This year’s speaker will be Archie Freeman III, a true lifelong learner. He is a native of Lynchburg, VA, born to Sharon and Archie Freeman and a 1994 honor graduate from Gretna High School. Since then, he has earned: the Bachelor in Science degree in Education with a Minor in Business in 1998 and a Masters degree in Career and Technical Education in 1999, both from Virginia Tech University. He also holds a Masters Degree from Radford University in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies focusing on Curriculum and Instruction and is currently pursuing his Doctoral degree at Virginia Tech majoring in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

Minister Freeman has worked in Roanoke City Schools as an administrator for the past 19 years, serving as Assistant Principal of Blue Ridge Technical Academy, Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy, William Fleming High School, and Woodrow Wilson Middle School. He served as principal of Woodrow Wilson Middle School for 5 years and 8 ½ years as Principal of William Fleming High School and was recently promoted to Chief Academic Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Minister Freeman is a dynamic and inspirational speaker and very active in the ministry of serving the Lord. He was licensed in 2001 by Pastor Jimmy Tarpley of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Gretna, VA and currently serves as Associate Minister at Pilgrim Baptist Church where he serves under Pastor Dwight O. Steele Sr.

Minister Freeman has been the recipient of many awards and recognitions including NAACP Citizen of the Year for Education; a proud Silver Life member of the Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP, his favorite sayings are: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthen me” and “May the work I have done speak for me.”

Due to the pandemic, the program will be presented virtually through zoom webinar format. This annual program will be available for the community and zoom information can be accessed from the Roanoke Branch NAACP’s Facebook account. Flyers will have more information and available at churches, salons, civic organizations, Branch Executive members and the news medias.

The Branch is excited to have this exceptional speaker for the 2021 Jubilee Day. Please plan to join this celebratory and “memorable” program.

For more information please contact Brenda Hale, Roanoke Branch president, at 540-798-1387.