by Shawn Nowlin

What started as just a concept amongst colleagues to give back to the community finally came to fruition last Friday. On May 9, the Bank of Botetourt celebrated its newest full-service branch at Melrose Plaza in northwest Roanoke with a spirited ribbon-cutting ceremony.

There was no shortage of notable faces present for the occasion: Ernisha Hall, CEO and President of the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce; Mindy Boyd, Chief Operatating Officer at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys; the Honorable Trish White-Boyd, former Vice Mayor of Roanoke; Ben Oldham, Vice-Chair of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; and Mayor Joe Cobb.

“The opening of this branch represents more than just an expansion of a bank. It is a tangible investment in the people, businesses and future of this community. Access to financial resources is a key pillar of economic development and empowerment. The Bank of Botetourt is planting roots here to not only unlock new opportunities, but also foster real connections,” Hall said.

Financial advisory services and 24/7 ATM access are just a few of the full line of banking services the facility will offer.

“I witnessed the enthusiasm surrounding the Melrose Plaza first-hand. It has truly been an exciting journey to see how quickly the plaza came to fruition,” White-Boyd said.

“When discussions started regarding the inclusion of a financial institution within the plaza, I immediately thought of potential candidates that embody community-oriented values. Through various community events, I have come to appreciate the exemplary commitment of the Bank of Botetourt and its employees,” she added

“Melrose Plaza is much more than a revitalized space. It’s a statement. A statement that the northwest Roanoke community matters and everyone deserves access to opportunity. When the right partnerships and partners come to the table, bold change is possible,” Boyd said. “When Goodwill envisioned what Melrose Plaza could be, we saw a place where families could access fresh produce, history and education, wellness services and financial tools all under one roof.”

Joining the Bank of Botetourt team is Rita Joyce, a long-time professional on the local banking scene, said, “As someone who has lived and worked in the Roanoke Valley for many years, I can tell you that northwest Roanoke is full of strength, potential and heart. Today, we are standing in a space designed to honor and support that spirit.”

In the coming months, the Melrose Plaza is expected to add an adult high school, wellness center and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. For additional information, visit https://melroseplazaroanoke.com.