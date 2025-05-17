by Erica Jenkins

Roanoke Fashion Week (RFW) returned for its sixth spectacular year from April 24 – April 27 delivering four days of style, empowerment, and unforgettable moments. This year's series of events showcased not only fashion, but also heart, diversity, and the power of community. From budget-friendly looks to crowning queens and empowering kids, and City Vibez every day offered something new and inspiring.

The week kicked off with the Budget Chic Show – Fashion Meets Compassion, Thursday, April 24 at Towers Mall where Roanoke Fashion Week models shared the runway with special guests from the Rescue Mission. They modeled affordable, fashionable pieces from Goodwill (Brambleton and Peters Creek locations), Unique and Chic Boutique, and the event’s own clothing swap.

Beyond the runway, these guests were gifted with Goodwill-sponsored gift cards, clothing from the swap, and beautiful Paparazzi jewelry thanks to Shana Ellington. This show not only promoted sustainable fashion but also gave back in meaningful ways, reminding us that fashion can uplift lives.

Queen of the Runway – A Night to Reign with City Vibez returned for its third dazzling year held in the elegant Shenandoah Room at Hotel Roanoke, Queen of the Runway. Co-produced by Erica Jenkins and Michael Lee Smith, the show celebrated poise, confidence, and individuality. One deserving queen walked away with the coveted title Queen of Roanoke Fashion Week and a $500 prize. It was a spirited night of glamour and empowerment, continuing a beloved tradition.

This year marked the first-ever Kids Fashion Show held Saturday, April 26 in the Shenandoah room at Hotel Roanoke. This shows vision was brought to life thanks to the longtime Roanoke Fashion Week model and model coach Kim Preston, who co-produced the event alongside Erica Jenkins. Children ages 7 to 12 lit up the runway modeling clothes from Belk Tanglewood, LHS Consignment, and three talented designers: designers: Star City T-Shirts by Tom Page, Glam2Glo by Tanisha Jenifer (Philadelphia, PA) and Her Perfect Day by Terrisa Vaughn.

The event was made even more memorable by special appearances from The Powerhouse Elite Cheerteam with their Beautiful coach and Roanoke Fashion Week Model Whitney Lopez. The Little Sisters and Miss Virginia, who delivered an inspiring speech to the young audience. It was truly a day to remember and a wildly successful debut that left smiles on every face.

The grand finale took place Sunday, April 27 in the beautiful Crystal Ballroom at Hotel Roanoke, and captured this year’s electrifying theme: City Vibez. Designers brought urban flair, creativity, and sophistication to the runway in a show that proved Roanoke Fashion Week continues to grow in power and prestige.

A major highlight was the Designer Competition, where one standout designer was selected to showcase at Philly Fashion Week in September 2025, for one of their 20th anniversary celebrations. Judges included in Roanoke.Fashion Week City Vibez designer competition were: Kevin Parker, Co-Owner and producer of Philly Fashion Week; Nikkita Wallace, Roanoke native and Owner and executive producer of Winston Salem Fashion Week; Erica Jenkins, Owner and Executive Producer, Roanoke Fashion Week

After an incredible showing of talent, Terrisa Vaughn of Her Perfect Day was selected as the winner and will represent Roanoke on the Philly runway in September 2025. LaTressa Miller, owner of Twisted Optionz, was named First Runner-Up and received the exciting opportunity to showcase her custom shoes at Mason, a designer boutique located in the Fashion District Mall in Philadelphia, owned by Philly Fashion Week.

The night also featured dynamic performances from: Tracey Saunders’ Fitness Fun with Tracey dance team performing Boots on the Ground. Also performing was Dream Dance Team, led by Marina Trejo and her daughter Sohali, who closed out the night with a powerful performance.

As we celebrate six impactful years, we look ahead with pride and excitement. Roanoke Fashion Week continues to be more than a runway—it’s a movement of style, substance, and community. Here’s to the future, and to everyone who made City Vibez 2025 an unforgettable success.