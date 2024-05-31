by S. Rotan Hale

Regardless to age, class or stage in life everyone on some level responds to the universal language of music in all its forms.

Of the various genres Jazz is one of the more progressive modes that has truly stood the test of time thanks to progressive artists like upright bassist extraordinaire Christian McBride.

McBride hit the Jefferson Center stage Wednesday, May 18 accompanied by an ensemble of world-class musicians billed as Inside Straight. Together they took the audience for an exhilarating adventure in sound opening with two original tunes “Listen to the Heroes Cry” and “Sweet Bread.”

McBride works his audience and pulls them in with his warm spirit and comforting banter.

“Roanoke really has not been a hot spot for Jazz musicians but this place (Jeff Center) has always been so gracious and welcoming to the entire Jazz community and not only am I very grateful but I’m very sure that you all in Roanoke are very grateful for the Jefferson Center as well,” he said priming everyone up for the great night ahead.

Joining him was Peter Martin, piano, Steve Wilson, saxophone, and Carl Allan, drums. Featured out front, completing the quartet was vibraphonist Warren Wolf.

It’s so amazing how the presence of certain instruments can change the entire dynamic of a band as well as a performance. Such was the case this night as Wolf worked his magic adding a whole new mystical and somewhat Latin flair to several tunes played throughout the show.

Wolf, who is also a percussionist layered each tune masterfully flailing his mallets lyrically across the bars and yet tip-toed beautifully through certain selections with the greatest of ease conjuring up images of old school vibraphone masters as Milt Jackson and Bobby Hutcherson.

During a very candid moment early in the show McBride confessed to being “a little high on hospital drugs,” and went on to explain how he spent most of the prior evening at Carilion Hospital due to a “touch of bursitis” in his hip.

“They shot me up with some stuff Jack and I’m feelin mighty good right now,” he said lifting the spirit of a concerned crowd that applauded his recovery.

Steve Wilson beautifully carried the melodies riding on top of most of the tunes playing soprano sax and switched to alto on several selections.

Tune after exhilarating tune, the band really gave’em their monies worth and flexed their collective diversity on a swinging bluesy number kicked off and heavily accented by McBrides sassy bass fingering followed by Wilson’s broad, lingering drawls, this time on tenor sax. McBride said the song, appropriately titled “Use’ta Could,” was inspired by Thanksgiving dinners in Philadelphia where his relatives would get together, drink beer, play pinochle and talk about what they “use to could do.”

To the crowds delight, one smooth and soulful tune written by drummer Carl Allan “Giving Thanks” beautifully showed the essence of blending gospel, R&B and jazz.

Like all the musicians in McBrides troup Peter Martin has played with some of the best of the best throughout his illustrious career as a world-class pianist and educator. The group seamlessly flowed full-on through “In the Shade of the Cedar Tree” by the great jazz pianist and composer Cedar Walton.

The tune, a very medium tone, finger-snapping straight ahead modern-day jazz standard perfectly led to Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Lady,” whereby Martin really showed his chops beginning the tune solo, later McBride joined in classically bowing the bass closing the tune solo. The duet totally took the night to a new high.

Closing the set the band performed “Patterns” by Joe Chambers a legendary jazz drummer, pianist, vibraphonist and composer. The tune was a rip-roaring straight ahead jazz number that gave each member a chance to open up.

Rousing applause brought the band back for one more song. What a night, what a show, what a testimony as one patron was heard saying “thank God for the Jefferson Center,” capping another truly exquisite night of top shelf jazz at its best!