With Carilion’s gift, the campaign is halfway toward its $3 million goal. Melrose Plaza, a transformative project to revitalize Northwest Roanoke, publicly launched its Restoring Greatness fundraising campaign Wednesday, May 22 at the Dumas Center. Contributions to the capital campaign will help renovate the former Goodwill Industries of the Valleys headquarters into four distinct areas focusing on food accessibility, wellness resources, financial empowerment and adult education. The renovation will include community gathering space and local history tributes.

“The Restoring Greatness Capital Campaign announces that Goodwill is fulfilling its promise to Northwest Roanoke to provide the resources needed in this community,” said Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of the non-profit whose mission is eliminating poverty. “This campaign seeks to continue the rebuilding process in Northwest Roanoke, an area where thousands of homes and businesses were displaced and destroyed during urban renewal.”

During the campaign launch event Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Howell Agee announced that the health system would contribute $250,000 to support the project, bringing the pledged amount to $1.5 million.

“Our mission to improve health extends beyond our hospitals and clinics and includes addressing social and economic hurdles so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy good health,” she said. “By joining with Melrose Plaza and visionary partners who share our mission, we’re able to make a greater impact than any one of us alone.”

The pillars of services offered at Melrose Plaza will include:

Market on Melrose, the first full-service grocery store to operate in Northwest Roanoke in decades; Bank of Botetourt, a banking branch to improve access to financial resources and empowerment; Wellness on Melrose, a wellness center that will offer convenient access to healthcare services; and The Excel Center®, an adult high school that allows students to earn their high school diplomas.

In addition to its financial contribution, Carilion will support several Melrose Plaza programs: the healthcare system will provide 15 paid internships annually to Excel Center students, paving the way for employment with full pay and benefits, and plans to place an on-site community health worker at Wellness on Melrose to connect residents with healthcare, health education and preventive screenings.

Also recognized for their significant contributions toward the Restoring Greatness Capital Campaign were Member One Federal Credit Union and Cox Communications.

Melrose Plaza will also provide space for community gatherings, celebrations and exhibits that explore the neighborhood’s history and culture. By providing access to a range of vital resources in a single location convenient to three bus lines and walkable or bikeable streets, the community center promises to transform the Northwest Roanoke neighborhood.

Donations can be made toward the Restoring Greatness Capital Campaign at https://melroseplazaroanoke.com.