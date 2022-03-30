Bell picked as new Community Engagement Specialist

The City of Roanoke has announced that Deborah H. Bell was hired, to serve as one of two Communications and Community Engagement Specialists, replacing recently retired staff. Deborah joins the City of Roanoke after serving for nearly eight years as the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Office of the Attorney General, Mark Herring, where she led outreach and communications efforts for a 21 county region.

Deborah’s previous role included various aspects of crime prevention. Deborah holds degrees from Virginia Tech, Radford University, and Virginia Western Community College and is an active member of the Public Relations Society of America. Her work in the City will consist of responsibilities that will include community outreach and engagement, media relations, preparation of various communications for dissemination, digital content, and crisis communications.

“Deborah’s deep network in this part of Virginia and her extensive work in outreach and engagement will serve the City well in its ongoing efforts to communicate with and engage our community,” stated Roanoke City Manager, Bob Cowell.

Deborah stated, “I am truly honored to have this opportunity to continue my role in public service right here in my hometown. I would like to thank the City of Roanoke and especially the folks within the City Manager’s Office for including me on such a great team. I believe that through this group of dedicated and talented individuals,

Roanoke City will continue to be a great place where we are all proud to call our home.”

The second Communications and Community Engagement Specialist will be announced in the coming weeks.