Start your spring cleaning with TAP Books

Gearing up for your spring cleaning? Donate your used books to TAP Books and give them a second life!

TAP Books sells pre-owned books online and uses the profits to fund other TAP services. Not only does the program purchase wholesale used books, but it also relies heavily on community support. “Donations are the absolute lifeblood of the program,” says Chad Hill, the program’s coordinator.

TAP Books sells more than books. It sells CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games too. “We can take any media except for VHS tapes. If people have old DVDs or video games, we’d love to take them off of their hands,” says Chad.

In terms of book donations, TAP Books takes almost anything.

“With every book that is given to us, there is an option for us to resell or recycle it and make a profit,” Chad explains. “Obviously, we want new, good books that we can sell on Amazon and eBay, but even things that are old and in shreds can be sold by the pound to be recycled.”

By donating to TAP Books you’re supporting a program that gives old books new life and works for the greater good. Profits fuel other TAP programs and books that can’t be sold are recycled to further extend their use.

Donating is easy—TAP Books has 24/7 donation bins stationed throughout the community.

With spring (and spring cleaning) just around the corner, now is the perfect time to go through your old collections and contribute to the TAP Books mission.

Learn more about TAP Books at tapintohope.org/books.