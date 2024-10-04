How do you celebrate a special birthday – Turning 90 years young? Answer: With family, friends, church members, classmates, students, and special guests!

Born September 27, Dr. Dolores Yuille Johns celebrated her 90th birthday at the L.H. Hamlar Event Center (on Melrose) Saturday, September 28. Her youngest sister, Vivian Wrenn David, served as celebration hostess and gave remarks.

Upon her arrival, Johns walked into a room filled with a standing, applauding crowd, and was escorted by her sons Lawrence Johns and Rev. Anthony Johns on the red carpet. She was seated on the white throne chair that awaited her, surrounded by red, black and white balloons, decorated by her granddaughter, D’Asia Stephens-Howze. Rev. Johns gave an uplifting welcoming prayer of celebration after which the guests sang Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.”

The elaborate cake, baked by Daphney Grogan, was brought out, Dr. Johns made a wish and graciously “fanned” out her candles with her program.

The honorable Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. spoke and presented special gifts to this “Educator for Life.” Dr. Robert Sandel, President, Virginia Western Community College, proudly detailed several of Dr. Johns’ accomplishments during and beyond her time at Virginia Western. Johns has served as a Director of Title I Programs in Roanoke City, and as a Teacher, Teacher-Educator, and Counselor during her storied career and retired as an administrator in 2000.

One other presentation came from AKA member and former Councilwoman Anita James Price. Price was accompanied by several sorority sisters, including Dr. Johns’ youngest daughter, Linda Johns Ashford. They presented Dr. Johns with the reactivation certificate to Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Attending members encircled Johns with a group hug.

Participating in Saturday’s event was Dr. Johns’ college roommate and line sister, Ruth Burton Easley, who traveled from North Carolina for the occasion.Both pledged in 1954 at Virginia State College, and graduated in 1955. The timing of the reactivation is significant as months ago, she had planned to reactivate her membership by her September birthday. Now she appreciates the added significance of being in good standing as she prepares to participate in early voting for the 2024 presidential election. Coincidentally, current Vice President/ Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, is also a member of the AKAs.

Affectionate remarks came from representatives noting milestones or telling personal stories. Marion Vaughn Howard spoke as one of Dr. Johns’ first students from Academy Hill School in Fincastle, Va. Former co-worker (teacher) and current neighbor, Mary Neal, gave personal antidotes. Coming from Maryland, Leatha Johns Jones spoke as one of her oldest friends: her High School and Virginia State classmate. Family members speaking included her eldest brother, Rev. Zenith Yuille (who also gave the closing prayer), her son-in-law, Kim Moir and her first-born, Deborah Johns Moir.

Further remarks came from Dr. Johns’ former Lucy Addison High School Student, Dr. Carl Bentley, member of High Street Baptist Church and an associate pastor. He represented Pastor Serenus T. Churn, Jr. who was unable to attend. Dr. Bentley blessed the delicious food, which came from Starkey Kinfolk Unlimited (SKU) Event Planning and Caterers that furnished the lovely table decorations as well.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Johns’ youngest daughter, Linda Johns Ashford, who envisioned and orchestrated the celebration.

While the guests dined, they watched snapshots of Dr. Johns’ life in pictures from childhood until present. Many of the guests were included in the slideshow.

A special moment came when Dr. Johns, all three brothers and four surviving sisters gathered for photographs. Incredibility, they have not all been together at one time in over 13 years. Before the closing prayer, the honoree gave special remarks commenting on her journey, thus far. Her list of “firsts” and ground-breaking achievements are too numerous to name; however, the following are just a few:

After earning her undergraduate degree from Virginia State College, Petersburg and her Master’s Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, VA) she went on to secure her PhD from Virginia Tech in Distributive Education.

As a trailblazing educator, Dr. Johns became the first Black Faculty Member at Virginia Western Community College in 1970, the first Black teacher/educator in the nation at a 4-year college in Distributive Education at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg and the first Black female director of Title I Programs for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Dr. Johns is a lifetime member of the NAACP. She helped place many of the first Black students in local retail stores as salespersons during the beginning of integration in downtown Roanoke.

Johns is a woman who embodies a deep abiding faith – exemplified through her efforts as a Charter Member of the Anchor of Hope Community Center’s Coordinating Committee (A.C.C.) at High Street Baptist Church where she was the first director of the (former) Tutorial Program which provided countless hours of guidance to hundreds of children over the years. Additionally, she is a Charter Member/Supporter of NMAAHC (National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington DC.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday, to this classic and accomplished matriarch, Dr. Dolores Yuille Johns.