Williams Memorial Baptist Church hosted a mayoral debate Sept. 28, between Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, an Independent; Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Democrat and former Roanoke Mayor Dave Bowers who runs this year as a Republican. Three days later, another debate was moderated by Channel 10 local news anchor John Carlin.

One thing from the debates was clear: each candidate earnestly believes that Roanoke’s next mayor should be them. When all was said and done, where the hopefuls stood on certain issues was answered in the affirmative.

No one issue dominated the debates, but topics such as crime, racism and housing affordability were emphasized more than others. Unsurprisingly, the candidates had different perspectives on solving the problems.

At the church, timekeepers Teresa Poole and Ladonna Jordan had to remind the candidates on a few instances to remain within the allotted time.

During the nearly four-hour debate, there were several comebacks that hit hard, especially as it pertained to the community’s relationship with local government.

Attendees were allowed to pose questions to the candidates. They included: What are your thoughts on preserving and revitalizing historic properties? What is your plan to reduce gun violence? What are your thoughts on reparations? As mayor, what will be the legacy of your administration?

“Roanoke is increasing in diversity. Projections are the Hispanic population is going to grow 15 to 20 percent in the next five to ten years,” Cobb said. “Our school population is already 39 percent African American, 31 percent Hispanic and Asian American and 30 percent white. But our overall population is still about 60 percent white. So, our children are showing us the way in terms of being a diverse community and I hope that will be part of my legacy.”

When given the microphone during a later question, Moon Reynolds said, “I believe the African American relationship with local government is strained. Working in the city clerk’s office for over 40 years, many of the calls I got came from Black neighbors who felt they were not being heard. Today, I still don’t think the community is heard. I don’t think Evans Spring has been heard. There is a difference in what the city believes is best for you and what you know is best for you.”

Citing his experience, Bowers said, “The best years that I served as a mayor was when there were Independents, Republicans and Democrats on city council, representing the different perspectives of the city. One of the things that I would suggest to the people of Roanoke is that you really need a diversity of opinion.”

In less than 35 days, Roanoke will render its verdict on who its next mayor should be. The candidates encourage people to visit their respective websites to learn more about them: www.moon4roanoke.com, joecobbforroanoke.com and www.bowers4roanoke.com.