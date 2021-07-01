Black Caucus of the Presbytery of the Peaks Scholarship recipients

The Black Caucus of the Presbytery of the Peaks is pleased to announce the awarding of a scholarship to Jada Robinson who graduated this year from William Fleming High School as an honor student. Jada will be a student at Radford University in the Fall of 2021.

She is involved with school organizations including the National Honor Society, National Arts Society, DECA and Future Business Leaders of America and is also an outstanding team member of the varsity soccer team. Jada is highly active in her community as well with involvement in the NAACP Youth Council, Teen United Way, and is a youth leader at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Jada has captured the attention of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Jr. who has written a letter of recommendation for her that includes: “I have had the opportunity to meet with many high school students and talk to them with regard to their future career and endeavors. Jada is one of Roanoke’s finest students and I would highly recommend her as she proceeds to begin her college career.”

It is with a great deal of pleasure that the Presbytery of the Peaks’ Black Caucus recognizes Jada for her hard work, commitment, and involvement in the community. We are please to be able to award her with a scholarship presented to her and her family at Roanoke’s Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

With God’s Blessing, Naomi Hodge-Muse, president of Presbytery of the Peaks Black Caucus.

Christiana Davis, a graduating senior at Galileo High School in Danville, VA is a member of Holbrook Street Presbyterian Church on which she is highly active in her church and is involved in Link activities, “Girls with Pearls,” shopping with young people and community activities. The activities that she is committed to has contributed to enhancing her creative skills and ensuring that she is a positive role model for other youth in the community.

Christiana’s recommendations attest to the fact that she carries herself in a manner that is commensurate with young ladies who wish to do great things. She desires to think of others in an extremely helpful way, especially those who are in need and the elderly. This has been shown in her support of the congregation at Holbrook Street Presbyterian Church where she serves as Acolyte, Youth Liturgist, Second Sunday Fellowship Helper and other activities as needed in the church.

It is therefore an honor for the Presbytery of the Peaks Black Caucus to award a scholarship to Christiana and wish for her lots of success at Radford University.

Naomi Hodge-Muse, president of Presbytery of the Peaks Black Caucus.