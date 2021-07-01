Ivies Inc. Awards Scholarships

Ivies Incorporated of the Roanoke Valley® awards scholarships to seven high school graduates of the Roanoke Valley in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Chi Omega Chapter is pleased to announce its 2021 scholarship recipients:

Uyen Nhi Thi Tran, a graduate of William Fleming High School, recipient of the Eunice Poindexter Scholarship for Outstanding Academic Achievement. Uyen is the daughter of Son N. Tran and Lanh T. Nguyen; Daphenie Joseph, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, recipient of the Hattie B. Austin Scholarship. Daphenie is the daughter of Louis and Maniaise Joseph.

Additional scholarships were awarded to: Jayden A. McDonald, a graduate of Salem High School, son of Sharon Jennings and Antonio McDonald; Kameron Moore, a graduate of Northside High School, son of Oana Smith and Keith Moore; London Paige, a graduate of William Fleming High School, daughter of Holly and Daniel Paige; Jordan A. Pennix, a graduate of Salem High School, son of Lisa B. and James A. Pennix, Sr.; Sydney L. Pennix, a graduate of Roanoke Valley Christian School/Virginia Western Community College and daughter of Sherrita A. and Sherman Pennix, Jr.

Ivies Incorporated of the Roanoke Valley® is an incorporated entity exempt from federal tax under revenue code (IRC)section 501(c)(3). Our programs support and enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve through work with local and national partners. The work with partners is achieved through volunteerism, financial contributions and scholarships. These scholarships are awarded in partnership with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Chi Omega Chapter.