Blue Ridge PBS announces Premiere Date for local student’s Cooking Show

Food Network Kids Baking Champion Taylor Pusha stars in “Taylor Thyme”

Blue Ridge PBS is pleased to announce the premiere of a brand new cooking show featuring 13-year-old Taylor Pusha.

Pusha (pronounced “pooh-shay”) is the winner of Food Network’s holiday-themed, Kids Baking Championship, “Seasons Sweetings” broadcast in November of 2020.

“Taylor Thyme” kicks off this Thursday, August 12, and will air every Thursday at 7:00 PM on ECHO, a new education channel recently launched by Blue Ridge PBS. ECHO stands for Education, Community, Health and Opportunity and is available over the air on Channel 15.5, and online at BlueRidgePBS.org/ECHO.

Pusha, a student at Northside Middle School in Roanoke, will show off her baking skills in a fun and entertaining format geared towards children and adults alike. From cupcakes and pies to cake pops and cookies, Pusha will share her favorite recipes and decorating tips. Visits to local bakeries and interviews with local bakers are also planned.

Dr. Rose Martin, Vice-President of Education for Blue Ridge PBS says, “Taylor’s enthusiasm is contagious and her smile lights up the screen! We’re so excited to have her on our ECHO channel and we can’t wait to see, and taste, her amazing creations.”

Founded in 1967, Blue Ridge PBS is based in Roanoke, VA, and the sole public multimedia enterprise serving four million individuals in portions of four states. The station’s coverage area includes Southern and Southwest Virginia, and bordering counties in Tennessee, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

In addition to ECHO, Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of four broadcast channels: WBRA-TV 15.1, Southwest Virginia Public Television 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, Create 15.4 and two channels online via YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming, and Project Southwest.