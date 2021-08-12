Record amount donated to Virginia Tech this past fiscal year

Virginia Tech supporters from around the world combined to give a record $200.3 million in new gifts and commitments to the university over the course of the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

“We are deeply grateful for the remarkable support we have received from Hokies everywhere,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Their generosity and engagement inspire us as we seek to advance as a leader in higher education and have a positive impact on communities in Virginia and around the globe.”

Record giving was driven by unprecedented participation by donors, including nearly 12,400 participants in the university’s annual Giving Day, as well as extraordinary generosity shown by contributors, such as Boeing, which made the largest corporate gift in Virginia Tech history with a $50 million commitment toward the Innovation Campus.

Thanks to tens of thousands of Hokies who gave, new gifts and commitments to the university increased by 8 percent from what had been a record total of $185.4 million in fiscal 2020. And Virginia Tech’s undergraduate alumni giving percentage – a key factor in prominent national rankings of universities – increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.

“Nationwide, the percentage of alumni giving to their alma maters has been declining for many years, but not here,” said Vice President for Advancement Charlie Phlegar ’78, ’87. “We are excited, and extremely grateful, to have received a record amount of new gifts and commitments this year while also seeing such a major increase in the percentage of our alumni who give.”

Gifts were made by every member of the university’s Board of Visitors, Boundless Impact Campaign Steering Committee, Alumni Association Board of Directors, Virginia Tech Foundation Board, and several other leadership groups across the university.

“Virginia Tech is moving forward at a time of unprecedented challenge,” said Horacio Valeiras ’80, a tri-chair of the Boundless Impact Campaign Committee and member of the Board of Visitors. “This is a university that prioritizes service in the spirit of Ut Prosim and is eager to take on the complex challenges that will shape tomorrow’s world. My wife Amy and I are happy to support this work. It’s great to see so many others step up and give as well.”

More than $1 million was given in support of the university’s Beyond Boundaries Scholars program, and more than $100,000 was donated in support of the InclusiveVT Scholarship Fund. Both programs have a university match in place to double the impact of every dollar given.

The fiscal year also saw the launch of Reach for Excellence, the most ambitious campaign ever for Virginia Tech Athletics, with a goal to raise $400 million overall.

“Hokies are second to none when it comes to caring about their teams,” Athletics Director Whit Babcock said. “We deeply appreciate their support for the hundreds of student-athletes whose accomplishments in competition and life raise awareness of our university around the world.”

The record year of giving has Virginia Tech on pace to achieve its $1.5 billion goal for Boundless Impact: The Campaign for Virginia Tech, which was announced in October 2019 and is expected to run through 2027.

Campaign progress stood at $850.8 million as of June 30, which was nearly 57 percent of the goal. More than 69,000 Hokies have been involved in meaningful ways since the campaign began, leaving the university well on its way to reach the 100,000 alumni engagement target for Boundless Impact.

“These are tremendous results, particularly when you consider the challenging circumstances we have all faced this past year,” said Preston White ’63, who serves on the Boundless Impact Campaign Steering Committee and the Board of Visitors and along with his wife, Catharine White, made a $100,000 matching gift toward the Beyond Boundaries Scholars Program to help attract new donors to that program. “Hokie Nation really stepped forward this past year to support the school we love. I’m thrilled to see this, and I’m excited to see the tremendous, positive impact that all this giving will make going forward.”