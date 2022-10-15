The Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show and Sale returns to Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Rd in SW Roanoke on October 22-23, 2022. This is one of the largest indoor all-pottery show and sales in the Southeast and features one-of-a-kind functional and decorative works of art. About 40 ceramic artists will display and sell their unique and spectacular works.

Demonstrations of pottery techniques such as hand-thrown, hand-built and sculpted clay art will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Gallery where participating potters will be displaying their finest work to be judged. See what you like and then visit the potters’ booths.

Door prizes of members’ pottery will be awarded throughout the weekend. The show is free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

Show times: Saturday, October 22 from 10am – 6pm and Sunday, October 23 from 11am – 5pm.

Founded in 1996, the Blue Ridge Potters Guild is a non-profit organization for potters located throughout Southwest Virginia and beyond with a mission to promote community awareness, understanding and appreciation of pottery. The Guild encourages artistic and professional growth among its members and promotes the craft of pottery to the public through programs, shows and exhibits. To learn more about the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and for membership information, check out the website, blueridgepotters.com.

