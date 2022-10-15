DuPree 2022 Family Reunion Celebration

Once again the descendants of C.C. and Mable Dupree held a family reunion luncheon at the Hotel Roanoke Conference Center on Saturday, July 16th, 2022. Since 2011 when the last family reunion was held their dearly departed loved ones are Mattie V Dupree, Michele D Johnson, Thomas B Dupree, Harry W Rogers Jr., and Dora L Dupree in whose absence their spirits were present. Some family members were unable to celebrate in person but got the opportunity to take part in live streaming.

A meet and greet were first on the agenda followed by family portraits, welcoming, and blessing of the food. C.C. & Mable Dupree’s seven children biographies and read by descendants: Ruth D Haith Sampson read by her son, George Haith; James B. Dupree read by niece Cynthia Allen; Jean D. Rogers read by grandson Marvin Loritts Jr.; John C. Dupree read by granddaughter Frederika Lewis; William H Dupree read by niece Tracy D. Davis; Albert M Dupree read by grandson Justin Davis, and Thomas B. Dupree read by granddaughter Shantell M Dupree.

Marvin Loritts Jr. son of family matriarch Rochelle R. “Weegie” Loritts, read a tribute from Roanoke City Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. written in recognition and acknowledgment for her giving back and other contributions to the Roanoke City Community.

The guest speaker was genealogist Ted Delany, director of Lynchburg, VA Museum and historian of Lynchburg old city cemetery. In his presentation, he mentioned having discovered ancestors of Mable C. Dupree with burial dates back to 1800. What was so interesting and meaningful to everyone’s surprise was to hear that the family tree ancestors are connected to the ancestors of Tony Award actor Billy Porter from the TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?” This story leads Porter to the Lynchburg old city cemetery were laid to rest are his 4th great-grandparents, Claiborne and Annie Gladman who are the 2nd great-grandparents of Mable C. Dupree on her father’s side.

The offspring vowed to continue the legacy for generations to come by passing and receiving the torch as follows: Ruth to granddaughter Victory; John to granddaughter Frederika; Jean to granddaughter Alexis; and Thomas to granddaughter Tanya.

Fun activities were trivia games such as guessing childhood or baby pictures along with prizes, candy, souvenirs, and gift bags. After the closing prayer, an automobile tour of C. C. and Mable Dupree left behind marks and memories: visiting Dupree Street in the Lincoln Terrace neighborhood, the empty lot on 5th and Orange Ave. where once stood NW Nursery School run by Mable, The Lucy Addison Monument Wall, family plot at C. C. Williams Memorial Cemetery and the Mill Mountain Star.

The following morning before their journey back home the family met for breakfast at Golden Corral. Rochelle Loritts was overjoyed by surprise visits from her Lucy Addison High School classmates and friends.

The Dupree family celebration was a blast and all are looking forward to more family gatherings.