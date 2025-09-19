Where has the growing season gone? It has been a wonderful year of production from the two community gardens, and the sweet potatoes are in the process of being harvested over the next couple of weeks. Already, the harvest has been bountiful, thanks in part to Rev. Carter’s planting techniques with the sweet potatoes. He dug trenches and incorporated peat moss into our wonderful compacted urban soil, and the sweet potatoes loved it! Come by and check it out.

Also, next Saturday will be fall cleanup in the 5-block area surrounding the gardens under Clean Valley Council’s Adopt-A-Street program. Things will start at the Carver Garden at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sep 20th. Also, for those who remember, last year on September 22nd, the Tedeschi Trucks Band performed for a celebration of Kofi’s Day of Service. Wear your Kofi t-shirt and let’s celebrate a couple of days early this year. Everyone is welcomed.

Last, but not least, please mark your calendar for the following events: Fri, Oct 31st: Halloween at the Carver Garden; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at Carver Garden, and Saturday, Nov 1st: One Valley Harvest Celebration; 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Carver Garden.

More information on these events will be coming next month. Gene Yagow, secretary, One Valley, Inc.