by Shawn Nowlin

Northside High School Athletic Director Brett Newman recently made a huge hire for the girls’ varsity basketball program.

In selecting Ryann Hubbard as its head coach, the Vikings are getting a proven winner who is known for getting the most out of his players.

A former varsity student-athlete himself, Hubbard knows how to effectively play the point guard position and make those around him better. Learning under head coach Roland Lovelace and assistants Mickie Hardy and Marshall Ashford at William Fleming High helped Hubbard find his voice as a leader.

In 2005, right after graduating from Virginia State University with a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Education & Technology Management, Hubbard’s coaching career began when his brother hired him to serve as an assistant on the freshman boys’ basketball team in Manassas, Va.

When Champ was hired to lead the Lady Colonels program, Hubbard followed him, serving as his right hand for a decade. So impressive was Hubbard that Roanoke Catholic hired him to lead their girls’ varsity program in 2022.

Over three years, he led the Celtics to heights the school had never experienced before, including a historic run to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) State Championship Game last year.

A Roanoke native, Hubbard’s parents instilled discipline in him at an early age. They encouraged him to dream big in life, but made sure he understood that there is a price one must pay to accomplish their goals.

At five, he fell in love with the game of basketball. Explaining, Hubbard said, “I remember watching so many of the all-time greats really young and just being in awe at what they were able to do. Watching my dad and brother at the Northwest Rec. Club also had a profound impact on me. The same goes for Mike Franklin, Roland Lovelace and Joe Gaither.”

Hubbard’s win-loss record as a head coach only tells part of the story of why he is so effective. In addition to bringing a championship mentality to Northside, Hubbard also brings a culture of accountability.

“We have the talent to do some great things this year and surprise people. Northside High athletics has a proud history and, with the help of those around me and supporters, we will be able to add to it,” he said.

Last year, Northside went 3-20, culminating in a 55-45 loss to William Byrd High School. If Northside quadruples its win total this year en route to a district championship, many wouldn’t be surprised, especially Hubbard.

“I first would like to thank God for all of these opportunities. Next, I would like to thank the staff at Roanoke Catholic for giving me my first opportunity as a head coach. To Ms. Green and Mr. Newman, I am honored for the trust they’ve put in me. It’s now time to get to work, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.